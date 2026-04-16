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HomeCitiesGRAP-1 Restriction In Delhi As Air Quality Slips To ‘Poor’: What's Allowed, What's Not

GRAP-1 Restriction In Delhi As Air Quality Slips To ‘Poor’: What's Allowed, What's Not

The restrictions include strict dust control at construction sites, a ban on open waste burning, and a prohibition on using coal or wood in eateries.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category.
  • Stage I Graded Response Action Plan measures implemented across NCR.
  • Restrictions include dust control, open burning ban, fuel changes.
  • Vehicle curbs intensified, older polluting vehicles still barred.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR slipped into the “poor” category on Thursday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to activate Stage I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

According to officials, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 226, reflecting a steady deterioration due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that air quality is likely to remain in the same category over the next two days.

Stage I Curbs Take Effect Across NCR

Acting on these projections, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s sub-committee decided to enforce all Stage I measures across the National Capital Region. These steps are aimed at curbing pollution at an early stage and preventing further deterioration.

Authorities will intensify dust control measures, including the deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must strictly adhere to approved dust mitigation plans.

Ban on Open Burning, Restrictions on Fuel Use

Open burning of waste, including garbage, leaves, and other materials, has been strictly prohibited. In addition, the use of coal and wood as fuel in roadside eateries and commercial kitchens has been banned. Hotels, restaurants, and open dining spaces have been directed to switch to cleaner energy sources such as electricity or gas.

Diesel generator sets will only be permitted for essential or emergency services.

Vehicle Curbs and Traffic Measures

Polluting vehicles will face strict action, including penalties and possible impounding. Traffic management measures have also been strengthened, with personnel deployed at key junctions and motorists advised to switch off engines at red lights.

Authorities reiterated that older vehicles remain barred from operating in Delhi-NCR, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are not allowed on the roads.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi GRAP Delhi Pollution DELHI NEWS
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