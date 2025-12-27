Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Police on Friday carried out Operation Aaghat 3.0 as part of a major pre-New Year crackdown, arresting 285 people for offences under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act, news agency ANI reported.

Police officials said 1,306 individuals were rounded up under preventive measures, while more than 500 people were detained as part of precautionary action. Additionally, 116 individuals identified as “bad characters” were arrested during the operation.

The drive led to the seizure of a large cache of illegal items, including firearms, sharp weapons, drugs and illicit liquor. Addressing the media, DCP South East Hemant Tiwari said the operation was aimed at strengthening law and order and preventing crime ahead of the festive rush.

Key Recoveries In Operation Aaghat 3.0

504 persons apprehended under preventive measures

116 ‘bad character’ offenders arrested

21 country-made pistols

20 live cartridges

27 knives

12,258 quarters of illicit liquor

6.01 kg ganja

₹2,30,990 recovered from gambling activities

310 mobile phones seized

231 two-wheelers and 1 four-wheeler seized

Several Arrests Also Taken Place

Police also arrested 10 property offenders and five auto-lifters during the operation. Tiwari said the arrested individuals have been booked under relevant legal provisions and described Operation Aaghat as a “significant step towards ensuring public safety”.

Earlier editions of Operation Aaghat were conducted in September and October, leading to multiple arrests and recoveries of firearms, narcotics and stolen property, as part of Delhi Police’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime and habitual offenders.