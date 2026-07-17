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English NewsCitiesDelhi Gets New Police Commissioner As Anurag Kumar Takes Charge, Satish Golcha Ousted

Delhi Gets New Police Commissioner As Anurag Kumar Takes Charge, Satish Golcha Ousted

Anurag Kumar, a 1994 batch IPS officer takes over as Delhi Police Commissioner after Satish Golcha's premature removal despite tenure extending until April 2027.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar appointed Delhi Police Commissioner.
  • Appointment follows major administrative reshuffle across the force.
  • Seventy officers were transferred, including key departmental leadership.
  • Kumar's appointment latest in ongoing leadership restructuring.

In a significant leadership change, senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar was appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday.

Kumar replaces Satish Golcha, whose tenure was scheduled to continue until April 2027. The appointment marks Golcha's premature removal from the top post in the Delhi Police.

The change comes months after a major administrative reshuffle in the force, during which several senior officers were transferred across key operational and administrative positions.

Appointment Follows Major Police Reshuffle

The Delhi Police underwent a large-scale restructuring on March 3, when the city administration transferred and posted 70 officers, including 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers, with immediate effect.

Approved by the Lieutenant Governor, the reshuffle covered multiple ranks, including special commissioners, joint commissioners, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). The changes affected district policing, crime, traffic, security and specialised units.

The exercise was aimed at reorganising leadership across several critical wings of the force.

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Several Senior Officers Given New Responsibilities

Among the key appointments, Sanjay Kumar Jain was named Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Commissioner of Police while also holding additional charge as Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech and PI).

Kime Kamjing was transferred from Joint Commissioner (Traffic) to Joint Commissioner (Armed Police), while Dheeraj Kumar assumed charge as Joint Commissioner (Crime) and head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Other senior appointments included Ajit Kumar Singla as Joint Commissioner (Eastern Range) and Sanjay Kumar Tyagi as Joint Commissioner (Traffic).

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District-Level Changes Across Delhi Police

At the additional commissioner level, Monika Bhardwaj was appointed Additional Commissioner (IFSO), Vijyanta Arya took charge as Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Satya Vir Katara became Additional Commissioner (Recruitment), Nidhin Valsan was posted as Additional Commissioner (Tech and PI) and Abhishek Dhania assumed charge as Additional Commissioner (Crime-ANTF).

The reshuffle also brought changes across several police districts. Sachin Sharma was appointed DCP (New Delhi), Shashank Jaiswal as DCP (Rohini), Rajiv Kumar as DCP (East), Kushal Pal Singh as DCP (Dwarka), Rajendra Prasad Meena as DCP (Shahdara), Akanksha Yadav as DCP (North-West), Vikram Singh as DCP (Outer), Anant Mittal as DCP (South) and Rohit Rajbir Singh as DCP (Central).

The appointment of Anurag Kumar marks the latest leadership change at the top of the Delhi Police as the force continues to implement its broader administrative restructuring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new Commissioner of Delhi Police?

Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar was appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He replaces Satish Golcha, whose tenure was scheduled to continue until April 2027.

What prompted the appointment of the new Commissioner?

The appointment of Anurag Kumar follows a major administrative reshuffle in the force that occurred months prior. This reshuffle involved transferring several senior officers across key operational and administrative positions.

When did the major administrative reshuffle in Delhi Police occur?

The large-scale restructuring of the Delhi Police took place on March 3. It involved the immediate transfer and posting of 70 officers, including 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers.

How many officers were affected by the Delhi Police reshuffle?

The reshuffle on March 3 affected 70 officers, comprising 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers. This exercise covered multiple ranks and various critical wings of the force.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Police Commissioner DELHI NEWS Delhi Commissioner
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