Delhi: 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Okhla

New Delhi: One person was killed and four others injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in Okhla Phase-1 here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11 am, following which three water tenders and one multi-casualty first responder vehicle were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the oxygen cylinder blast left one person dead at the spot, while four others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further details regarding the incident and the identity of the deceased were awaited.

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