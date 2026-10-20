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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Fourth Accused Sameer Arrested In Haryana; He Linked Suspects To Anil Pandit

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Fourth Accused Sameer Arrested In Haryana; He Linked Suspects To Anil Pandit

A fourth accused, Sameer, has been arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case. Police are probing alleged links to Anil Pandit, financial transactions and the shooters' recruitment.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fourth accused Sameer arrested, linked shooters to Anil Pandit.
  • Shooters promised money, foreign settlement; used coded communication.
  • Police probe finances, weapon trail, wider network connections.

The fourth accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case, Sameer, has been arrested with the help of Haryana Police. He allegedly facilitated contact between the accused and Anil Pandit, a Lawrence gang associate based in California.

Accused Lured With Promise Of Life Abroad

Rehan, alias Sukka, was allegedly lured into the plot with Rs 35,000 and the promise of settling abroad. Rehan has previously been booked in cases under the Arms Act and for theft. He and Phool Singh had also allegedly attempted to open fire on a businessman in Amritsar, but the pistol reportedly failed to fire.

The trio had been staying in Mumbai for around a month when they were introduced to Hrithik Kumar, who was familiar with the city’s roads and routes. Hrithik was also allegedly promised a good job abroad and an opportunity to settle there.

ALSO READ | Rapido Issues Statement In Tiger Shroff Firing Case: ‘Suspect Was Inactive Captain, Used App As Customer On Sunday’

Anil Pandit reportedly transferred money online to cover the trio’s leisure and other expenses. The money was allegedly sent to shops through online payments, after which the accused collected it in cash. Pandit reportedly communicated with the accused through the Jaggi app, which allegedly does not require users to verify their identities.

The weapons were not handed over to the accused in person. Instead, they allegedly received messages informing them that the weapons had been placed at a designated location near a garbage bin, from where they were instructed to collect them. Police suspect the trio had other contacts in Mumbai and are probing these possible links as part of the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused To Be Taken To Mumbai Today Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Three Accused Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The three accused, identified as Rehan, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, were arrested at Kota Railway Station while allegedly attempting to flee towards Delhi, with Nepal also reportedly part of their escape plan. Mumbai Crime Branch investigators traced their movements using CCTV footage, technical analysis and field investigations. Following the arrest of a fourth accused, Sameer, police are probing the alleged links between the shooters and Anil Pandit, along with possible accomplices and the movement of weapons. Mumbai Police and Haryana Police are coordinating their investigation to establish the roles of those suspected of planning and facilitating the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff's car.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the fourth person arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The fourth accused arrested is Sameer, from Haryana. He allegedly linked the shooters to Anil Pandit, who is suspected of being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What incentives were allegedly offered to the shooters involved?

Rehan was allegedly promised Rs 35,000 and settlement abroad. Hrithik Kumar was reportedly offered a well-paid job and an opportunity to settle overseas.

How were instructions and payments allegedly handled for the attack?

Anil Pandit allegedly used the

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
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