Delhi Traffic Advisory For Dussehra: Diversions On Key Roads From 5 PM To 8 PM

With Dussehra celebrations taking place across the country, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the expected rush in the national capital. Traffic diversions will be in place on several roads between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday. Commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

According to the advisory, a large number of devotees, spectators and pedestrians, along with heavy vehicular movement, are expected in East Delhi during the Dussehra celebrations.

“On Tuesday (October 20), in view of the Dussehra celebrations, a large gathering of devotees, spectators and pedestrians, along with heavy vehicular movement, is expected in East Delhi. Traffic diversions will be implemented, as required, on NH-24, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A, Road No. 56 and Vikas Marg between 5 pm and 8 pm,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

The advisory warned that traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement could be witnessed on these roads during the specified hours.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches and use alternative routes wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.

Avoid Roadside Parking

The Delhi Traffic Police has also urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists have been advised to park only at designated parking areas and avoid parking their vehicles along roadsides. They have also been urged to drive cautiously in view of the expected heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians.