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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory For Dussehra: Diversions On Key Roads From 5 PM To 8 PM

Delhi Traffic Advisory For Dussehra: Diversions On Key Roads From 5 PM To 8 PM

The advisory warned that traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement could be witnessed on these roads during the specified hours.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)

With Dussehra celebrations taking place across the country, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the expected rush in the national capital. Traffic diversions will be in place on several roads between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday. Commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

According to the advisory, a large number of devotees, spectators and pedestrians, along with heavy vehicular movement, are expected in East Delhi during the Dussehra celebrations.

“On Tuesday (October 20), in view of the Dussehra celebrations, a large gathering of devotees, spectators and pedestrians, along with heavy vehicular movement, is expected in East Delhi. Traffic diversions will be implemented, as required, on NH-24, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A, Road No. 56 and Vikas Marg between 5 pm and 8 pm,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

The advisory warned that traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement could be witnessed on these roads during the specified hours.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches and use alternative routes wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.

Avoid Roadside Parking

The Delhi Traffic Police has also urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists have been advised to park only at designated parking areas and avoid parking their vehicles along roadsides. They have also been urged to drive cautiously in view of the expected heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Delhi Traffic Advisory
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