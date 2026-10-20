JDU Candidate Neeraj Kumar Hospitalised After Heart Complaint In Bihar, Admitted To ICU

JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar’s health deteriorated suddenly amid the Bihar Legislative Council elections. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Patna late in the evening after experiencing a heart-related problem. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

According to available information, Neeraj Kumar, the JDU candidate from the graduates’ constituency, suddenly took ill and complained of heart-related discomfort. He was subsequently taken to Medanta Hospital in Patna for treatment.

Admitted To Medanta Hospital

Neeraj Kumar was admitted to the hospital late in the evening and is receiving treatment under medical supervision. He has been kept in the ICU.

However, detailed information about his current health condition is not yet available. The hospital has also not issued an official medical bulletin regarding his condition.

The news of the JDU candidate’s deteriorating health amid the Bihar Legislative Council elections has caused concern among his supporters.

Following his hospitalisation, party members and supporters are closely monitoring updates on his health. Further information about his treatment is awaited.