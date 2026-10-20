Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RSS chief warned vested interests target India for regime change.

India resisted regime change, but faces attempts to divide.

Bhagwat urged protests, authorities, to stay within constitutional limits.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Tuesday said regime change could not benefit India, referring to developments in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal. Addressing the organisation’s annual Vijayadashami event in Nagpur during its centenary year, he alleged that attempts to change governments in different countries were driven by vested interests.

Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the event as the chief guest. Bhagwat spoke on a range of issues, including recent protests, social divisions and geopolitical developments.

‘India Is Their Ultimate Target’

Referring to developments in several countries, Bhagwat said forces seeking regime change claimed that replacing governments would improve conditions, but alleged that such efforts had instead allowed people serving vested interests to gain influence.

“What is happening in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal,” he said, referring to recent developments in these countries. He alleged that similar actions were taking place around the world and claimed that India was now the ultimate target of these efforts.

Bhagwat said attempts to bring about regime change had also been made in India but had not succeeded. He attributed this to the country's policies over recent decades and what he described as firm leadership.

Bhagwat Says Attempts Are Being Made To Divide India

The RSS chief alleged that efforts were underway to divide India, Hindus and the Sangh. He said the country was still developing and had not yet achieved its full potential, meaning that challenges would continue to arise.

He also referred to the impact of development in the Himalayan region, linking one-sided development in the area to recent disasters across the region, including the tragedy in Nepal.

Calls For Protests To Remain Within Constitutional Limits

In his address, Bhagwat urged protesters, authorities responsible for maintaining law and order, and political leaders to ensure their actions did not create conflict, hatred, bitterness or divisions in society.

He said that regardless of the intensity of public sentiment, all actions must remain within the limits of the Constitution, the law and civil decorum.

Bhagwat also spoke of what he described as a wave originating in the West that opposed established order, cultural values and human values. He said even developed countries were facing its effects, citing recent developments in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal.