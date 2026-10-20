‘Triumph Of Dharma’: PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Dussehra Wishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah extended Dussehra greetings.

Leaders wished prosperity, highlighting righteousness, truth, and duty.

Vijayadashami celebrates Lord Ram's triumph, symbolizing good over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Congress party extended Dussehra greetings to people across the country on Tuesday, October 20, as India celebrates Vijayadashami, the festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The leaders conveyed their wishes for happiness, prosperity, good health and success, while highlighting the festival's message of righteousness, truth and duty. Several other political leaders and celebrities also extended their greetings on the occasion.

PM Modi Wishes Happiness And Success On Vijayadashami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people a happy Vijayadashami, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen their resolve and bring prosperity into their lives.

He said, "Wishing you all a very happy Vijayadashami. May this triumphant festival of joy and faith give renewed strength to everyone's resolve. May everyone's life be enriched with happiness, good fortune, and success, this is my wish."

आप सभी को विजयादशमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। उल्लास और विश्वास का यह विजय पर्व हर किसी के संकल्प को नई शक्ति प्रदान करे। सभी का जीवन सुख-सौभाग्य और सफलता से समृद्ध हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2026



The festival is observed across India through religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and the burning of Ravana's effigies, known as Ravana Dahan, in several regions.

President Murmu Highlights Values Of Dharma And Justice

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, underlining the cultural and moral significance of Vijayadashami.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad."

In her message, the President highlighted Lord Ram's victory over Ravana as a symbol of righteousness and moral conduct. She also called for people to uphold the values associated with India's cultural traditions.

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She said: "The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice. Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat."

Amit Shah Says Festival Inspires Righteousness And Duty

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Vijayadashami as a celebration of the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness and truth over falsehood. He said the festival encourages people to follow the path of dignity and duty. He said, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the grand festival of victory of righteousness over unrighteousness and truth over falsehood. This festival inspires us to move forward firmly on the path of righteousness, dignity, and duty. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram bring joy and new energy to everyone's life. Jai Shri Ram!"

Shah also invoked the blessings of Lord Ram in his message to the people.

Congress Extends Dussehra Greetings

The Congress party also conveyed its wishes to the public on the occasion, extending greetings on behalf of its members.

"On behalf of the Congress family, heartiest greetings of Dussehra to all the countrymen."

The messages from political leaders reflected the festival's themes of truth, justice and the triumph of good over evil.

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Dussehra 2026: Date, Tithi And Significance

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2026, the festival falls on October 20.

The Dashami Tithi begins at 12:50 pm on October 20 and ends at 2:11 pm on October 21.

The festival commemorates Lord Ram's victory over Ravana and his reunion with Sita after rescuing her from captivity. The burning of Ravana's effigy is among the most prominent traditions associated with the occasion.

The name Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words Dasha, meaning ten, and Hara, meaning defeat. Ravana's ten heads are traditionally associated with ten negative qualities: pride, hate, lust, fear, attachment, anger, ego, greed, insensibility and envy.