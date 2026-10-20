Cristiano Ronaldo Banned For 30 Days, Fined By Portuguese FA: Here's What Happened

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been handed a 30-day suspension following a dispute over his role in the national team. The controversy reportedly began after a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus, prompting the 41-year-old forward to leave the team's training camp.

Ronaldo later issued an apology on social media, expressing his regret over the incident and reaffirming his availability for selection.

Why Was Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended?

Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension follows a reported disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team. The Portuguese star reportedly felt frustrated after being named as a substitute against Norway without getting an opportunity to take the field. He also alleged that Jesus had gone back on promises regarding his involvement in the side.

Jesus, however, denied making such promises. He maintained that Ronaldo could still receive opportunities in the future and that the door remained open for his return.

Following the incident, the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Association reportedly imposed a 30-day suspension on Ronaldo. He was also fined $285.83, equivalent to approximately ₹27,163. The disciplinary action was linked to an alleged violation of Article 160(1).

Will Ronaldo Miss Portugal's Upcoming Matches?

The suspension has raised questions about Ronaldo's availability for Portugal's upcoming international fixtures. However, the exact matches affected by the ban and its effective date have not been clearly established in the information provided.

Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently apologised to his fans and teammates on social media, while reiterating that he remained available to represent his country. Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença has also expressed a desire to see the veteran forward return to the national team.

Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark on November 14, followed by a match against Wales on November 17. Whether Ronaldo will be eligible to feature in these games depends on the suspension's effective dates and the applicable disciplinary ruling.