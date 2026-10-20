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English NewsNewsWorldKim Jong Un Alive Or Dead? ‘Proof Of Life’ Photos Emerge Amid Claims Of Brain Haemorrhage, Death

Kim Jong Un Alive Or Dead? ‘Proof Of Life’ Photos Emerge Amid Claims Of Brain Haemorrhage, Death

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim toured the exhibition, although the photographs have not been independently authenticated and their exact date remains unclear.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • North Korea released photos showing leader Kim Jong Un.
  • This followed unverified online rumours claiming his death.
  • Images show Kim examining shoes and women's clothing.
  • Rumours lacked evidence, photo dates remain unverified.

North Korea has released a fresh set of photographs showing leader Kim Jong Un inspecting shoes and women's clothing, following a wave of unverified social media rumours claiming that he had died after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The images, published by North Korean state media on Monday, show Kim examining children's footwear, gesturing towards officials and looking at women's coats during a visit to a garment and footwear exhibition, according to the New York Post.

The apparent public appearance comes hours after allegations circulated online that the 42-year-old leader had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, fallen into a coma and died after being taken to Beijing for emergency treatment. However, the photographs have not been independently authenticated, and their exact date remains unclear.

What Do The New Kim Jong Un Photos Show?

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim toured the exhibition on Monday. The photographs show him interacting with officials and examining various products on display.

In one image, Kim bends forward to inspect a small pink shoe held by a young woman wearing a pale pink, double-breasted dress.

Another photograph shows the North Korean leader standing with his legs apart and arms outstretched, his mouth open as he appears to speak emphatically to an official. In a third image, he reaches towards the sleeve of a rust-coloured women's coat displayed on a mannequin, while several aides follow behind him.

The images emerged as rumours about Kim's alleged death gained traction online. However, the photographs' publication does not independently establish when they were taken, and their authenticity has not been independently verified.

How Kim Jong Un Death Rumours Started

The rumours followed a series of social media posts by Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident associated with the China Democracy Party. On Sunday, Xie claimed that Kim had died and alleged that China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang amid fears of a possible succession crisis.

Xie subsequently claimed that a team of medical specialists from Beijing's Peking Union Medical College Hospital had travelled to North Korea on Saturday to treat Kim after he suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage.

According to Xie's account, Kim fell into a coma before being transferred to Beijing for emergency treatment. He alleged that doctors were unable to save the North Korean leader because his condition was too severe.

Xie further claimed that Kim's body had been secretly returned to North Korea and that authorities were withholding an announcement of his death.

No Independent Evidence Supports Death Claims

Xie's allegations were not accompanied by medical records, photographs, identifiable witnesses or other independently verifiable evidence. The claims about Kim's death, the alleged medical treatment in Beijing and the deployment of Chinese troops therefore remain unverified.

The latest photographs offer a fresh indication of a reported public appearance by Kim, but their exact timing has not been independently established.

The competing accounts have fuelled speculation about the North Korean leader's status and the possibility of a succession crisis. However, the available information does not independently substantiate the claims that Kim has died or that a change of leadership has taken place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the new photos of Kim Jong Un show?

The photographs show Kim Jong Un inspecting children's footwear and women's coats during a visit to a garment and footwear exhibition. He is seen interacting with officials and examining various products.

Why were new photos of Kim Jong Un released?

The photos were released following a wave of unverified social media rumors claiming Kim Jong Un had died after suffering a brain haemorrhage. They appear to show him in a public appearance.

Who started the rumors about Kim Jong Un's death?

The rumors about Kim Jong Un's alleged death were initiated by Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident associated with the China Democracy Party, through social media posts.

Is there independent evidence to support the claims of Kim Jong Un's death?

No, Xie's allegations lack independent verifiable evidence, such as medical records, photographs, or identifiable witnesses. The claims about his death remain unsubstantiated.

Are the newly released photographs of Kim Jong Un verified?

The photographs released by North Korean state media have not been independently authenticated. Their exact date of capture also remains unclear, fueling speculation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Kim Jong-Un Kim Jong Un News
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