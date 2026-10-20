Kolkata Stampede: Fractured Ribs Pierced Lungs Of 6 Victims, Preliminary Autopsies Reveal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preliminary findings: Asphyxia, severe internal injuries caused deaths.

Kolkata pandal stampede killed 19, injured 25.

Heavy rain, narrow access exacerbated crowd congestion.

Police investigate warning, arrested seven puja organisers.

Preliminary post-mortem findings have pointed to traumatic asphyxia caused by chest compression as the likely cause of death for most of the 19 people killed in the stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17.

Traumatic asphyxia occurs when intense and sustained pressure on the chest prevents a person from breathing properly, eventually leading to suffocation. The initial autopsy reports also recorded severe internal injuries, bleeding and organ damage among several victims.

In at least six cases, fractured ribs had reportedly pierced the lungs. The findings remain preliminary, and the definitive causes of death will be established only after the final post-mortem reports are released.

Autopsies Reveal Severe Internal Injuries

An official citing the preliminary autopsy findings told news agency PTI that seven of the deceased had suffered asphyxia alongside injuries to multiple organs. The official said the injuries appeared consistent with intense compression in the densely packed crowd.

"Seven of the deceased suffered asphyxia along with injuries to multiple organs. In at least six cases, fractured ribs had penetrated the lungs, apparently due to intense compression in the packed crowd," the official was quoted as saying.

The initial findings also pointed to internal haemorrhage and ruptures involving organs such as the lungs, stomach, liver and pancreas. Head injuries were also reported in some cases, indicating the severity of the physical trauma suffered by victims during the stampede.

Post-mortem examinations of 18 victims were conducted at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, while the examination of the remaining victim took place at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

Heavy Rain May Have Contributed To The Stampede

The stampede on Saturday, October 17, killed 19 people and left 25 others injured. Eyewitness accounts suggest that sudden rainfall that evening may have contributed to the tragedy.

According to several eyewitnesses, people inside the pandal waited for the rain to subside, while visitors gathered outside became restless and attempted to push their way into an already crowded marquee.

A police officer cited earlier by PTI said neither the venue's gate nor the approach road outside the pandal was wide enough to accommodate the sudden influx of people. The congestion may have compounded the difficulties faced by visitors trying to move through the area.

Police Investigate Warning Announcement

A video featuring a public announcement is also under investigation. In the footage, an announcer can reportedly be heard warning that the temporary structure was about to collapse and urging people to leave.

The circumstances surrounding the announcement and the events leading up to the stampede remain under investigation.

Following the deaths, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include the secretary and vice-president of the Durga Puja organising committee.

The investigation is continuing as authorities examine the circumstances of the stampede, while the final post-mortem reports are expected to establish the definitive causes of death.