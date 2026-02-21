Delhi On Edge: LeT Threat, ‘Revenge’ Plot And Temple Target | Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi remained on high alert on Saturday, February 21, following specific intelligence inputs about a possible terror strike by Pakistan-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

The threat is centred on religious sites, with a temple in the Chandni Chowk area near the Red Fort identified as a potential target.

‘Revenge’ Angle Linked To Islamabad Blast

According to sources cited by news agencies, the terror outfit is allegedly seeking to “avenge” the February 6 suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, which claimed at least 31 lives.

Pakistan had earlier hinted at possible external involvement in that blast, an allegation India rejected. In a statement issued earlier this month, India said: “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless”.

Specific Inputs On IED Plot

Intelligence sources have shared specific details regarding the nature of the suspected attack. At least two senior Delhi Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the first set of alerts had been received before Republic Day.

While those initial inputs were later assessed, fresh intelligence received on Saturday indicates that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack may be in the works.

Security Reinforced Across Key Sites

In response, security has been stepped up at prominent religious and heritage locations. Officials said central agencies and Delhi Police units are coordinating closely to monitor vulnerable areas.

CCTV surveillance has been intensified and vehicle checks tightened. “Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have also been placed on standby at strategic locations,” officials told news agency PTI.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer, along with trained commandos, was recently deployed at the Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk during Mahashivratri celebrations as part of the enhanced security measures.

Authorities stressed that the precautions are preventive in nature and urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Recent Security Concerns

The latest alert comes against the backdrop of recent security incidents in the capital. On November 10, 2025, a car explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station killed over 10 people and exposed what officials described as a major terror module.

In January, intelligence agencies also flagged threats from Khalistani and Bangladesh-based terror outfits. Quoting officials, an ANI report dated January 17 said: “Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security”.

According to officials, such networks are active across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

One police officer said the current intelligence inputs are being verified, but the city remains under heightened watch, particularly as Delhi hosts the AI Summit this week.