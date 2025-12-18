Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule

Delhi on Thursday stepped up enforcement of anti-pollution measures across the city, intensifying checks on vehicle emissions at borders, toll plazas and fuel stations. The crackdown follows the rollout of two key restrictions, the ‘no pollution-under-control (PUC) certificate, no fuel’ rule and a ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, both of which came into force today.

Teams from the traffic police and transport department were deployed at major entry points and petrol pumps to verify PUC certificates and ensure compliance with BS-VI norms. Officials were also stationed at busy intersections, using smart number plate reader devices to scan vehicle details and issue challans to violators.

Motorists without PUC turned away

At several petrol pumps across the capital, vehicles queued up as staff checked PUC certificates before dispensing fuel. Motorists who failed to produce valid documents were denied fuel, with some seen making phone calls in a bid to seek assistance or clarity on the new rules.

The visible enforcement marked a clear shift from earlier advisories, signalling the government’s intent to strictly implement emission-related regulations as part of its broader pollution-control strategy.

Commuters divided over stricter rules

Reactions among commuters were mixed. While some acknowledged the necessity of the measures to curb Delhi’s worsening air quality, others urged authorities to consider the impact on people who had purchased vehicles using their savings.

At a petrol pump in the Janpath area, commuter Mukesh Kumar said he understood the rationale behind the move but expressed concern for ordinary citizens. “The rules are justified, but there should be some consideration for ordinary citizens,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Others, however, welcomed the enforcement drive, arguing that tough steps were essential to address the capital’s chronic pollution problem.

Enforcement drive to continue

Officials said the checks would continue over the coming days. A DTC in-charge, JD Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said inspections were being conducted manually where camera systems were unavailable. “We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the concerned department,” he told PTI.

At the Delhi–Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar was seen checking vehicles for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates. “The number of such vehicles is low today due to increased awareness,” he said, adding that fines worth around ₹10,000 had been imposed for PUC violations since morning.

Sharp rise in PUC certificates

The stricter enforcement appears to have triggered a rush for compliance. The number of Pollution Under Control certificates issued in Delhi jumped by nearly 76 per cent on December 17, a day before the ‘no PUC, no fuel’ rule took effect, according to PTI.

Official data showed that 31,197 PUC certificates were issued on December 17, compared with 17,732 on December 16, an increase of 13,465 certificates, or 75.9 per cent, within 24 hours.

During this year’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) period, which ran from October 14 to December 15, authorities issued 1,56,993 challans, each carrying a fine of ₹10,000, underscoring the scale of enforcement efforts aimed at reducing vehicular emissions in the national capital.