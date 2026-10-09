Delhi Weather: Cloudy Skies, Cooler Days Ahead As IMD Issues Rain Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD forecasts isolated Delhi-NCR rainfall from October 9-14.

Strong winds (30-50 kmph) forecast for October 10-11.

Temperatures expected to fall, then gradually rise later.

Delhi recorded 35.7°C maximum temperature, moderate AQI.

After days of dry weather following the withdrawal of the monsoon, Delhi-NCR could see a change in conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated rainfall between October 9 and 14.

The forecast covers Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. The weather department has also predicted strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, over these regions on October 10 and 11.

The expected change could bring some relief from the recent warmth, with temperatures in the national capital likely to fall over the next 24 hours. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Friday, October 9.

Delhi Weather Today: Temperature Forecast

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, October 8, which was 1.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 24.1 degrees Celsius, down by 0.9 degrees, but remained 3.1 degrees above normal.

Neighbouring areas also recorded warm conditions, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.3 degrees Celsius in Noida and 35.9 degrees Celsius in Ghaziabad. Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 162, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are forecast during the day, with speeds of 10-15 kmph.

The IMD expects the maximum temperature to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged for the following two to three days before gradually rising again.

Delhi Weather: Winds, Humidity Levels

During the 24 hours preceding Thursday's observations, Delhi saw no significant change in maximum or minimum temperatures. The minimum temperature ranged between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum remained between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Northwesterly winds blew across the capital at speeds of 15-20 kmph during the period. The maximum relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent, while the minimum stood at 47 per cent.

With isolated rainfall forecast between October 9 and 14 and stronger winds expected over the weekend, Delhi-NCR could experience a shift from the dry conditions seen in recent days. However, the IMD's forecast indicates that the temperature dip may be temporary, with a gradual rise expected after the next few days.