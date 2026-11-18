The Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh. In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the number of voters across its three Assembly constituencies has increased by 1.09 lakh over the past 10 months. A significant number of these voters are those whose names had been deleted during the SIR process.

Copies of the electoral rolls for all three Assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been provided to political parties and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) stationed at polling booths. Residents can check whether their names appear on the voter list at these locations. They can also verify their details online.

With the publication of the draft electoral roll, the process of adding, deleting and correcting names has also begun.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Adds 1.09 Lakh Voters

Before the SIR exercise, Gautam Buddh Nagar had around 18.65 lakh voters. Following the revision, the number came down to 14.18 lakh, with around 4.47 lakh names deleted. These included voters who had shifted out of the district, deceased voters and those whose names appeared at two places on the electoral rolls.

Over the past 10 months, the district's voter count has increased by 1.09 lakh following the SIR exercise, taking the total to 15.27 lakh.

The process of adding names, making corrections and seeking deletions has now begun following the publication of the draft list. Eligible voters can apply to have their names included in the electoral roll between November 17 and December 16.

Voter Count In Three Assembly Constituencies

During the SIR exercise, the highest number of voter names were deleted from the Noida Assembly constituency, followed by Dadri and Jewar.

However, Dadri has recorded the highest number of new voter registrations since the revision process began. Around 55,000 new voters have been added to its electoral roll. Noida ranks second with 32,000 additions, while more than 23,000 new voters have been registered in Jewar.

In Noida, the voter count stood at 5,61,764 after the SIR exercise. It has now increased to 5,93,236.

In Dadri, the number of voters has risen from 5,62,435 to 6,17,352. Meanwhile, Jewar's voter count has increased from 2,93,470 to 3,16,840.