Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain And Strong Winds As IMD Predicts Relief From Scorching Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR expects rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, bringing heat relief.

Temperatures will drop several degrees over three days.

Rain, thunderstorms persist till June 21, offering comfort.

Residents of Delhi-NCR may get some relief from the prevailing heat in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across the region on Saturday.

According to the weather department, there is unlikely to be any significant change in the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the following three days before witnessing a marginal rise of around 1 degree Celsius thereafter.

The IMD has also predicted a slight dip in the minimum temperature during the next 24 hours. After that, night-time temperatures may increase by nearly 2 degrees Celsius, with no major fluctuations expected in the subsequent days.

Temperatures Remain Elevated Across Parts of Delhi

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.0 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Among key monitoring stations, Safdarjung, considered the city's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius. The mercury touched 40.0 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 39.6 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

The weather department noted that maximum temperatures rose by 1-2 degrees Celsius in most parts of the capital over the previous 24 hours, while minimum temperatures showed little change.

ALSO READ | ‘Run Your Station Well’: Daughter’s Advice To SHO At Delhi’s First Women Police Station

No Major Change in Night Temperatures

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the city recorded minimum temperatures that were 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal. At the same time, maximum temperatures in some areas remained 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages.

These variations reflected the mixed weather conditions currently affecting the national capital and surrounding regions.

Strong Winds and Rainfall Expected Today

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 37-39 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25-27 degrees Celsius for Saturday.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The department has predicted very light to light rainfall during the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts occasionally touching 60 kmph. On Friday evening, Palam recorded wind speeds of up to 46 kmph around 5 p.m.

ALSO READ | Delhi Brings In Fuel Limits And Higher Parking Charges To Tackle Winter Pollution

Rain and Thunderstorm Activity May Continue Till June 21

According to the IMD, spells of rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue across Delhi-NCR until June 21.

The weather department attributed the unsettled conditions to the influence of a western disturbance and local weather systems affecting the region.

As a result, daytime temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared with the intense heat experienced in recent weeks, offering residents a welcome break from soaring summer conditions.