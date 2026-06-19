‘Run Your Station Well’: Daughter’s Advice To SHO At Delhi’s First Women Police Station

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Designed to be less intimidating, 60% women staff for support.

New Delhi: The first full-fledged women police station in the national capital opened its doors on Friday, promising comfort, trust and quicker justice for women. For Station House Officer Lakshmi Singh, however, the moment carried a deeply personal weight.

As she prepared to take charge of the Delhi Police's new initiative in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi police station complex, her 13-year-old daughter's words stayed with her. "Aap hafte mein ek din ghar aana, par apna thana acche se chalana" (come home even if it is only once a week, but run your police station well), her daughter told her, understanding that the responsibility would demand more time away from home.

For Lakshmi, a mother and a police officer, the remark became a reminder of both sacrifice and purpose. "Hearing that gave me relief, but it also increased my responsibility. It made me realise that this is bigger than me. This station is for every woman who walks in here seeking help," Singh told PTI.

Inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in the presence of Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the station is the first of its kind in Delhi, to strengthen women's safety and create a gender-sensitive policing model.

The new facility will handle cases such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking and assault across the north district. Officials said it would also conduct awareness drives, counselling sessions and community outreach programmes.

Unlike conventional police stations, the space has been designed to feel less intimidating, said the SHO.

A dedicated children's room allows complainants to bring their children, while a gym for women police personnel reflects an effort to create a supportive workplace.

Raised alongside four sisters, Singh said her vision is simple -- to ensure no woman hesitates to approach police.

"I know the kind of discomfort many women feel while reporting sensitive crimes. Our priority is to make them feel safe enough to speak," she said.

The station is 60 per cent staffed by women, from investigating officers to support staff.

A 33-year-old woman at the station, seeking help over marital discord, said the difference could be felt immediately. “I feel comfortable here. Women understand things that men often don't. I can explain myself without feeling judged," she said while waiting for counselling.

For many in north Delhi -- home to Delhi University's North Campus and thousands of female students living away from families -- the station is being seen as a much-needed support system.

Dr Mohali Wankar, Additional Registrar at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, described the move as a "holistic approach" to women's empowerment.

"Women often hesitate to report crimes because of fear and anxiety. A space like this can reduce that hesitation and encourage them to seek justice," she said.

Satyawati College associate professor Dr Poonam Singh said the initiative could mark a historic shift in policing.

"A woman who has suffered abuse by men may not feel comfortable narrating her trauma to a male officer. Here, she will be heard by women who can empathise with her emotionally as well," she said.

For many, the new station is more than a police facility -- it is a symbol of changing attitudes towards justice and care, she said.

As Lakshmi settles into her new role, balancing duty and motherhood, the hope is that this model will soon expand across the city, making it easier for countless women to step forward and be heard.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)