The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR. This alert is for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next three hours.
Delhi-NCR Braces For More Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Three Hours
Rainfall also brought temporary relief from air pollution, with the Air Quality Index near India Gate improving to the satisfactory category at 93. The weather is expected to improve from Saturday, with mainly clear skies forecast for November 1 and 2.
- IMD issued red alert for heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR.
- Recent downpours significantly lowered temperatures, improved air quality.
- Delhi experienced its coldest October day in four years.
- Weather conditions expected to improve from Saturday onward.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR for the next three hours, a day after downpours brought temperatures down across the national capital and adjoining areas.
Light rain showers were recorded in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday morning. The region witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday, October 29, as Cyclone Arnab brought rainfall and thunderstorms, providing relief from the lingering air pollution.
Delhi also recorded its coldest October day in four years on Thursday after the cyclone interacted with western disturbances, triggering scattered rainfall and thunderstorms across the region.
Temperature Drops Across Delhi
At Safdarjung, the national capital's base weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees below the seasonal average.
The minimum temperature, however, rose to 19.2 degrees Celsius, around 3.1 degrees above normal.
Heavy rainfall late on Thursday night and into Friday morning affected several areas, including Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing down temperatures further.
Rain Brings Relief From Air Pollution
The showers also brought some relief from deteriorating air quality levels across the national capital.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) near India Gate stood at 93, placing it in the satisfactory category. This came after several days of poor air quality readings in the city.
Clearer Skies Expected From Saturday
Weather conditions are likely to improve from Saturday, October 31, with partly cloudy skies forecast across Delhi.
The forecast for November 1 and 2 indicates mainly clear skies and stable weather conditions across the national capital.
Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of weather alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR?
What caused the recent rainfall and weather changes in Delhi?
The sudden change in weather on Thursday, October 29, was caused by Cyclone Arnab. It interacted with western disturbances, bringing rainfall and thunderstorms to the region.
How did the rain impact Delhi's air quality?
The showers brought significant relief from deteriorating air quality levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near India Gate improved to 93, placing it in the satisfactory category.
What is the weather forecast for Delhi for the upcoming days?
Weather conditions are expected to improve from Saturday, October 31, with partly cloudy skies. The forecast for November 1 and 2 indicates mainly clear skies and stable weather.