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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Under 'Extremely Severe Alert'; Storms, Lightning Likely In Next 3 Hours

Delhi-NCR Under 'Extremely Severe Alert'; Storms, Lightning Likely In Next 3 Hours

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 08:59 PM (IST)

A government-issued weather alert has placed parts of Delhi-NCR under an "Extremely Severe Alert", warning of thunderstorms, lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms over the next three hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 70-90 kmph and may touch 100 kmph in isolated areas. Residents have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions against severe weather conditions.

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West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
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