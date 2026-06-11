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Delhi-NCR Under 'Extremely Severe Alert'; Storms, Lightning Likely In Next 3 Hours
A government-issued weather alert has placed parts of Delhi-NCR under an "Extremely Severe Alert", warning of thunderstorms, lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms over the next three hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 70-90 kmph and may touch 100 kmph in isolated areas. Residents have been advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions against severe weather conditions.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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