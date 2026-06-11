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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark And Corpses’ Genitals Joke

FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark And Corpses’ Genitals Joke

Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar over alleged objectionable remarks made during a comedy show.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra Cyber filed FIR against Pranit More, two others.
  • FIR for 'Rs 370 remark,' other derogatory online content.
  • Booked under BNS, IT Act sections for alleged violations.
  • Summons issued for questioning; investigation into content is ongoing.

Maharashtra Cyber Police on Thursday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, along with audience members Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar, over the controversial ‘Rs 370 biryani’ remark and ‘corpses’ genitals’ joke made during a comedy show in Gurgaon. This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed DGP Haryana to file a case against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra. 

FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar

The case has been filed at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under FIR No. 36/2026. The accused have been booked under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

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According to officials, the FIR names Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others involved in the matter. The case pertains to the alleged publication and circulation of obscene and objectionable content across online platforms and social media.

“The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity,” a press note by the Maharashtra State Cyber Department read. 

The press note further stated that the content was allegedly recorded, promoted, published, and circulated across social media platforms with the intent to boost viewership, increase audience engagement, and generate financial and commercial gains through online monetisation and other revenue streams.

ALSO READ| NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

Summons Issued To Pranit More And Others

Summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for questioning and to record their statements. The investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities have said that appropriate legal action will be taken against all individuals found involved as per the law.

Maharashtra Cyber has also urged content creators, influencers, and social media users to exercise caution and responsibility while producing and sharing online material, ensuring compliance with relevant legal provisions. It has further appealed to the public to avoid sharing, forwarding, or circulating obscene or objectionable content on digital platforms, warning that such dissemination may attract legal consequences. Citizens have been advised to use social media responsibly and report unlawful content to the appropriate authorities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been booked in connection with the controversial remarks?

Stand-up comedian Pranit More and audience members Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar have been booked. The FIR was registered by Maharashtra Cyber Police.

What led to the FIR being filed against the individuals?

The FIR was filed due to controversial remarks, including the 'Rs 370 remark' and a 'corpses' genitals joke,' made during a comedy show. The content allegedly portrayed women derogatorily and trivialized consent.

Which organization initiated the legal process against them?

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter. They directed DGP Haryana, leading to Maharashtra Cyber Police registering the FIR.

What are the next steps in this investigation?

Summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action will follow.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Pranit More Himanshu Jangra Dr Sejal Pawar
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