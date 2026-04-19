Hot Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Temperatures To Rise To 41 Degrees This Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi NCR to see partly cloudy skies, slight rain chance.

Temperatures rising, peaking near 41°C this week.

Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi, Ghaziabad.

No major weather relief expected in coming days.

Delhi Weather Today: Weather conditions across Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and the wider NCR region are expected to change once again, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While no official alert has been issued, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain.

Wind speeds are expected to hover around 5 kmph, and there is a 10% probability of rainfall. Cloud cover is likely to persist through the morning hours.

Meanwhile, temperatures are set to rise steadily. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39°C, with a minimum of 23°C and humidity around 39%. The mercury could climb further to around 41°C in the coming days, with minimum temperatures remaining near 23°C.

Weather Outlook For The Week

On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38°C and the minimum 24°C. Tuesday may see temperatures between 39°C and 25°C. On Wednesday and Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40°C and 41°C, while the minimum may rise to around 26°C.

Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 65% and 75%. Skies are likely to remain mostly clear over the next three days. While gusty winds and light rainfall have led to slight improvement in air quality, overall conditions remain far from satisfactory.

Delhi-NCR Air Quality (AQI)

Air quality across several parts of Delhi continues to remain in the “poor” category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 260, Alipur 236, CRRI Mathura Road 211, Ashok Vihar 203, and Bawana 196.

Conditions are relatively worse in parts of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. Loni recorded an AQI of 244, Ved Vihar-Loni 228, Indirapuram 213, Vasundhara 206, Knowledge Park III (Greater Noida) 198, and Knowledge Park V 235.

Amid rising heat and pollution levels, residents are hoping for relief, but the weather department has ruled out any major change in conditions over the next few days.