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HomeCitiesHot Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Temperatures To Rise To 41 Degrees This Week

Hot Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Temperatures To Rise To 41 Degrees This Week

Delhi Weather Forecast: The IMD has ruled out any major changes in weather conditions over the next few days.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi NCR to see partly cloudy skies, slight rain chance.
  • Temperatures rising, peaking near 41°C this week.
  • Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi, Ghaziabad.
  • No major weather relief expected in coming days.

Delhi Weather Today: Weather conditions across Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and the wider NCR region are expected to change once again, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While no official alert has been issued, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain.

Wind speeds are expected to hover around 5 kmph, and there is a 10% probability of rainfall. Cloud cover is likely to persist through the morning hours.

Meanwhile, temperatures are set to rise steadily. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39°C, with a minimum of 23°C and humidity around 39%. The mercury could climb further to around 41°C in the coming days, with minimum temperatures remaining near 23°C.

Weather Outlook For The Week

On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38°C and the minimum 24°C. Tuesday may see temperatures between 39°C and 25°C. On Wednesday and Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40°C and 41°C, while the minimum may rise to around 26°C.

Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 65% and 75%. Skies are likely to remain mostly clear over the next three days. While gusty winds and light rainfall have led to slight improvement in air quality, overall conditions remain far from satisfactory.

Delhi-NCR Air Quality (AQI)

Air quality across several parts of Delhi continues to remain in the “poor” category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 260, Alipur 236, CRRI Mathura Road 211, Ashok Vihar 203, and Bawana 196.

Conditions are relatively worse in parts of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. Loni recorded an AQI of 244, Ved Vihar-Loni 228, Indirapuram 213, Vasundhara 206, Knowledge Park III (Greater Noida) 198, and Knowledge Park V 235.

Amid rising heat and pollution levels, residents are hoping for relief, but the weather department has ruled out any major change in conditions over the next few days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for Delhi and NCR today?

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain. Wind speeds will be around 5 kmph, and temperatures will rise steadily, with a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 23°C.

What are the expected temperatures for the upcoming week in Delhi?

Temperatures will rise steadily. The maximum is expected to reach around 41°C in the coming days, with minimums around 23°C. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs could be between 40°C and 41°C, with lows near 26°C.

What is the current air quality in Delhi and NCR?

Air quality in many parts of Delhi is in the 'poor' category, with AQI readings in the low 200s in areas like Anand Vihar and CRRI Mathura Road. Ghaziabad and Greater Noida are experiencing relatively worse conditions.

Is there any chance of rain in Delhi today?

There is a slight chance of light rain today, with a 10% probability. Cloud cover is likely to persist through the morning hours.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Today IMD Delhi Heatwave News
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