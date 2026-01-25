Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Metro To Start Early At 3 AM On Republic Day 2026; Free Travel For Parade Attendees

Delhi Metro To Start Early At 3 AM On Republic Day 2026; Free Travel For Parade Attendees

Delhi Metro will run from 3 AM on January 26, 2026, for Republic Day parade attendees. Free metro tickets available with invitation cards for hassle-free travel.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Preparations are in full swing for India’s 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, along Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path. This year, Delhi Metro has announced special arrangements to make reaching the parade safer and more convenient for spectators. For the first time, attendees will receive free metro travel along with their invitation cards, ensuring they can arrive and depart without hassle. Metro services on the day will begin exceptionally early at 3 AM to accommodate parade-goers.

ALSO READ: Punjab’s Republic Day Tableau To Honour Shaheedi Of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Under Bhagwant Mann Govt

Temporary Restrictions At Key Metro Stations

(Image Source: Twitter/@walkadm)
(Image Source: Twitter/@walkadm)

To maintain security and streamline crowd management, entry and exit points at certain stations will be temporarily closed. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that gates at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO stations will remain closed from 3 AM until the conclusion of the parade. Spectators are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow announcements at stations or updates via official DMRC channels.

Free Metro Tickets For Invitation Holders

For the first time, DMRC is offering free metro travel for those attending the parade. These complimentary tickets are valid for both the onward and return journeys but can only be used by individuals holding a valid invitation card along with government-issued photo ID. Attendees using this facility can alight at Udyog Bhawan or Central Secretariat stations and access their designated seating areas with ease.

Regular Metro Services To Continue

Apart from these special arrangements, the rest of the Delhi Metro network will operate as usual, maintaining its schedule to ensure minimal disruption for daily commuters. Typically, Delhi Metro runs from 5 AM to 11:30 PM, with some variations depending on the line. The Airport Express Line, for instance, usually starts at 4:45 AM, while certain lines operate later on Sundays.

This early-start initiative highlights the DMRC’s commitment to public convenience and smooth operations during one of India’s most celebrated national events.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the special arrangements for the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026?

Delhi Metro is offering free travel to invitation holders and will start services early at 3 AM for the Republic Day parade.

Which metro stations will have temporary entry/exit restrictions?

Gates at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO stations will be closed from 3 AM until the parade concludes.

How can attendees avail of free metro travel?

Invitation card holders can get free metro travel for their onward and return journeys by showing their valid invitation and a government-issued photo ID.

Will regular metro services be affected on Republic Day?

Apart from the special arrangements for the parade, the rest of the Delhi Metro network will operate as usual, minimizing disruption for daily commuters.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Timings Kartavya Path Republic Day 2026
Photo Gallery

