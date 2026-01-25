On 26 January 2026, as millions of eyes follow the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade along Kartavya Path, one tableau will quietly yet powerfully command attention. Punjab’s presentation will rise above visual splendor to deliver a deeply human message, one rooted in compassion, faith, and sacrifice. Far from being ornamental, the tableau tells the story of a land that has repeatedly stood firm in defence of human dignity, no matter the cost.

A Theme That Reflects The Soul Of India

Guided by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government has chosen a theme that reaches beyond celebration into reflection. Drawing from Sikh history and values, the tableau reminds the nation that India’s true strength lies in coexistence, empathy, and selfless sacrifice. It is a reminder that these ideals are not relics of the past, but living principles that continue to guide society today.

Symbols That Speak Without Words

Designed in two distinct sections, a tractor and a trailer, the tableau is rich with symbolism. At the front, a hand motif stands as a universal sign of humanity, compassion, and brotherhood. Beside it, the rotating symbol of “Ek Onkar” reinforces a timeless truth: God is one, and all creation is interconnected.

The inscription 'Hind Di Chadar' anchors the tableau in history, evoking the courage to stand against injustice. In an era where tolerance and understanding are once again being tested, the message feels especially urgent and relevant.

A Journey Through Faith And Sacrifice

The trailer section immerses viewers in spiritual devotion. A scene of Shabad Kirtan, performed by Ragi Singhs, radiates calm and reverence, transforming the tableau into a moving expression of faith. At the rear, the beautifully adorned Khanda Sahib emerges as a powerful emblem of unity, strength, and dedication within the Sikh Panth.

Also featured is a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, the sacred site where Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the Ninth Sikh Guru, laid down his life to protect humanity and uphold freedom of belief. This moment in history remains a defining chapter in India’s moral legacy.

Honouring Martyrdom And Living The Values

The side panels pay tribute to the shaheedi of Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji, figures who embodied the belief that truth and righteousness are worth more than life itself. Their stories reinforce the enduring lesson that moral courage often demands the highest sacrifice.

By commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on such a historic scale, the Punjab Government has made its intent clear. Through events at Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nagar Kirtans across India and abroad, and a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly at the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, the Mann Government has shown that remembrance is most meaningful when values are actively lived.

A Tableau That Represents More Than A State

The AAP-led government’s approach underscores a rare balance, governing with authority while remaining grounded, reverent, and attuned to public sentiment. As a result, Punjab’s tableau will represent far more than a single state. It will present the very essence of Punjab to the nation.

When it rolls down Kartavya Path on Republic Day, the message will be unmistakable. India’s enduring power does not come from weapons or dominance, but from sacrifice, compassion, and human unity. Through this initiative, the Mann Government demonstrates that honest leadership can honour culture, history, and faith together, gracefully, respectfully, and with profound dignity.