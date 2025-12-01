‘Temple Demolished For RSS Parking’: Viral Video Triggers Chaos In Jhandewalan — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi witnessed tense scenes in Jhandewalan after a demolition drive near the RSS headquarters triggered public anger and confusion. What began as a routine anti-encroachment action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi quickly exploded into a controversy once a viral video claimed that an ancient temple had been torn down to create parking space for the RSS. The clip spread rapidly, prompting emotional reactions and heated debates across social media.

ALSO READ: First Winter Session Of Newly Elected Bihar Assembly Begins Today

Demolition Drive Near RSS HQ Sparks Protests

On Saturday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) moved ahead with an anti-encroachment operation near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Jhandewalan. According to officials, the structures removed during the drive had been served vacate notices around 45 days earlier. Civic authorities maintained that the action followed standard procedure and was carried out because the occupants “did not comply with the instructions issued earlier.”

Delhi Police personnel were deployed at the site throughout the operation to prevent any disturbance, and officials confirmed that the majority of residents had vacated the area in advance.

Viral Video Claims Ancient Temple Demolished For Parking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

The situation escalated dramatically after a video began circulating online, alleging that the demolition targeted a centuries-old temple located near the headquarters. The video was posted with the caption, “The RSS may have a building worth crores, but when they need parking, a nearly 1500-year-old temple located nearby is being demolished so that the RSS can take over that land!”

The clip also suggested that a 15,000-year-old Gorakhnath temple, where devotees say Ram Katha has been recited continuously, was being removed under the pretext of civic action. The visuals showed distressed locals questioning why a sacred site would be touched and demanding immediate intervention.

Locals Say They Weren’t Given Enough Time

Residents living around the site argued that they were not given adequate notice and accused authorities of sudden displacement. Some women were seen pleading with officials, attempting to halt the bulldozer. Community members insisted that the demolition had threatened long-standing dwellings and religious structures tied to the area’s heritage.

The emotional turmoil continued as people sought clarity on rehabilitation and the rationale behind the timing of the operation.

Officials Deny Claims, Call It A Routine Safety Action

Behind the scenes, civic officials presented a different version. An MCD source told PTI that the structures were situated on a “dangerous stretch” and that most occupants had moved out earlier, leaving only a handful of residents who still needed to vacate. The source added that the drive was conducted jointly with the Delhi Development Authority and that all procedural notices were followed.

Despite this, no formal comment has been issued by the civic body regarding the viral allegation, leaving many questions unanswered and tensions still simmering.