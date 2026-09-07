Patiala House Court Sends Swatantra Bharadwaj To 14 Days’ Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad, the father of a teenage Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist, during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts passed the order after Bhardwaj was produced before the court following the expiry of his one-day police custody. The Delhi Police had sought 14 days of judicial custody.

Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on August 4 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and subsequently brought to Delhi. He was arrested in an FIR lodged in connection with an alleged attempt to murder Sanjay Azad. According to the allegations, Azad was attacked by Bhardwaj and another accused, Suraj.

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Bhardwaj Produced Before Court Via Video Conferencing

Before Monday’s hearing, Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anjali Singh had remanded Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody. Delhi Police produced him before the magistrate through video conferencing.

The magistrate, who conducted the hearing at her residence, granted one day of judicial custody and directed that Bhardwaj be produced before the concerned court on Monday.

On Saturday, Special Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court had remanded Bhardwaj to one day of police custody after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex due to safety and security concerns.

Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel (Chief LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared for Bhardwaj through video conferencing.

Podcast Interview Brought Case Under Scanner

According to the grounds of arrest, the case came to light following a podcast interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on the head with a kada he was wearing. The alleged incident took place during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23.

The Delhi Police later added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.

Bhardwaj was detained hours after the CJP staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding his arrest in the case.

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Advocate Rishav Ranjan, representing the complainant, had said on Friday that a delegation met a senior Delhi Police officer, who assured them that appropriate provisions of the SC/ST Act would be added and Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

CJP MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad and other lawyers were present at the meeting held at the Parliament Street police station.

The subsequent development saw the Delhi Police Crime Branch detain Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr on August 4 and bring him to Delhi.

Bhardwaj will now be produced before the court on September 21.