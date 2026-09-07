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English NewsNewsIndiaPatiala House Court Sends Swatantra Bharadwaj To 14 Days’ Judicial Custody

Patiala House Court Sends Swatantra Bharadwaj To 14 Days’ Judicial Custody

Swatantra Bhardwaj was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Delhi court in an alleged assault case involving CJP activist’s father Sanjay Azad. He was detained in Bulandshahr on August 4.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swatantra Bhardwaj received 14-day judicial custody by Delhi court.
  • He was detained after June's alleged Jantar Mantar assault.
  • Charges include attempt to murder, SC/ST, and POCSO.

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad, the father of a teenage Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist, during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts passed the order after Bhardwaj was produced before the court following the expiry of his one-day police custody. The Delhi Police had sought 14 days of judicial custody.

Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on August 4 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and subsequently brought to Delhi. He was arrested in an FIR lodged in connection with an alleged attempt to murder Sanjay Azad. According to the allegations, Azad was attacked by Bhardwaj and another accused, Suraj.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Get Up?’: CM Vijay Helps DMK MLA During Tense Tamil Nadu Assembly Scene

Bhardwaj Produced Before Court Via Video Conferencing

Before Monday’s hearing, Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anjali Singh had remanded Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody. Delhi Police produced him before the magistrate through video conferencing.

The magistrate, who conducted the hearing at her residence, granted one day of judicial custody and directed that Bhardwaj be produced before the concerned court on Monday.

On Saturday, Special Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court had remanded Bhardwaj to one day of police custody after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex due to safety and security concerns.

Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel (Chief LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared for Bhardwaj through video conferencing.

Podcast Interview Brought Case Under Scanner

According to the grounds of arrest, the case came to light following a podcast interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on the head with a kada he was wearing. The alleged incident took place during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23.

The Delhi Police later added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.

Bhardwaj was detained hours after the CJP staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding his arrest in the case.

ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

Advocate Rishav Ranjan, representing the complainant, had said on Friday that a delegation met a senior Delhi Police officer, who assured them that appropriate provisions of the SC/ST Act would be added and Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

CJP MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad and other lawyers were present at the meeting held at the Parliament Street police station.

The subsequent development saw the Delhi Police Crime Branch detain Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr on August 4 and bring him to Delhi.

Bhardwaj will now be produced before the court on September 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Swatantra Bhardwaj been remanded to judicial custody?

Swatantra Bhardwaj was remanded for 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad. The incident took place during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

What charges are against Swatantra Bhardwaj?

Bhardwaj was arrested in an FIR for an alleged attempt to murder Sanjay Azad. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, criminal intimidation, and a POCSO case have also been registered.

Where was Swatantra Bhardwaj detained?

Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on August 4. He was then brought to Delhi.

When will Swatantra Bhardwaj next appear in court?

Swatantra Bhardwaj is scheduled to be produced before the court on September 21.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Breaking News ABP Live DELHI NEWS Swatantra Bhardwaj
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