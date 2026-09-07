Swatantra Bhardwaj was remanded for 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Azad. The incident took place during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June.
Explorer
Patiala House Court Sends Swatantra Bharadwaj To 14 Days’ Judicial Custody
Swatantra Bhardwaj was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Delhi court in an alleged assault case involving CJP activist’s father Sanjay Azad. He was detained in Bulandshahr on August 4.
- Swatantra Bhardwaj received 14-day judicial custody by Delhi court.
- He was detained after June's alleged Jantar Mantar assault.
- Charges include attempt to murder, SC/ST, and POCSO.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Swatantra Bhardwaj been remanded to judicial custody?
What charges are against Swatantra Bhardwaj?
Bhardwaj was arrested in an FIR for an alleged attempt to murder Sanjay Azad. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, criminal intimidation, and a POCSO case have also been registered.
Where was Swatantra Bhardwaj detained?
Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on August 4. He was then brought to Delhi.
When will Swatantra Bhardwaj next appear in court?
Swatantra Bhardwaj is scheduled to be produced before the court on September 21.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
LPG Refill Booking Window In Rural Areas Slashed To 25 Days, Effective Immediately
India
Punjab Cabinet Passes Resolution Against Ashwani Kumar Mishra's Appointment As HC Chief Justice
India
Kanpur Engineer Detained In Russia, Pressured To Join Army; Wife Shares Emotional Video
India
Drug Peddler Escapes NCB Custody In Jammu, Search Operation Underway
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion