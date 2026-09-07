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English NewsNews3 Critical: AIIMS Releases Health Status Of 12 Patients In Satya Niketan Building Collapse

3 Critical: AIIMS Releases Health Status Of 12 Patients In Satya Niketan Building Collapse

AIIMS has released an updated status of 12 patients received after the Satya Niketan building collapse, with seven deaths recorded and others injured.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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  • Decades-old structure collapsed Sunday during repairs, prompting scrutiny.

AIIMS has released an updated status of patients brought to the hospital after the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, with seven people recorded dead at the facility. The hospital’s latest press release lists 12 patients received between September 6 and September 7, including six who were brought dead and one declared dead after arrival. Three others remain critical, while one patient is stable and another was discharged. 

AIIMS Casualty Update

According to the AIIMS release issued on September 7, the hospital received patients from the collapse over several hours. Six people were brought dead, while another patient was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

Three patients-Asgar Ali, Neeraj Bawa and Aditya Kumar-are listed as critical. Nitesh Chib is stable, while Krishna is marked “stable -discharged”. The release also records unidentified patients, aged between 20 and 75.3 Critical: AIIMS Releases Health Status Of 12 Patients In Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Of Satya Niketan PG Detained In Bhiwadi

Owner Apprehended

Delhi Police said the building’s owner, identified as Hariram Gupta, was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday. An officer said further examination was under way there.

The decades-old building collapsed at around 1.30pm on Sunday while repair work was under way. The incident has prompted scrutiny of safety practices and civic authorities.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended five officials pending disciplinary proceedings. Those suspended are Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.

The suspensions were ordered by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar.

Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said fatalities in structural collapses can result from severe impact injuries or bleeding, lack of oxygen when victims are trapped, or dust and debris obstructing breathing. He said these were among the circumstances associated with casualties recovered from the site.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Satya Niketan Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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