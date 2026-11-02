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English NewsCitiesDelhi HC Stays JNU's Decision To Dismiss Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Delhi HC Stays JNU's Decision To Dismiss Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

The Delhi High Court stayed JNU’s decision to dismiss Congress MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations. Akoijam has denied the charges and called it a “witch hunt”.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 11:01 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging the dismissal order and listed the case for hearing in January.

Akoijam, the Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, was a professor at the JNU's School of Social Sciences.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.

Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

On October 9, JNU dismissed Akoijam over the sexual harassment complaints.

The termination order, signed by Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university's internal complaints committee had conducted an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings.

"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order stated.

The dismissal order cited the relevant service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

The Congress MP has denied all allegations and termed his dismissal a "witch hunt".

Days after his dismissal, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the university's chief security officer on October 11.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. An investigation has been taken up, police said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court JNU Angomcha Bimol Akoijam DELHI NEWS JNU Professor Sacked
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