The DMRC is adding services to encourage public transport use and help reduce pollution. This measure responds to the 'very poor' air quality in the NCR.
GRAP-II In Delhi-NCR: Metro To Run 20 Extra Weekday Trips From Tuesday As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor'
DMRC will run 20 additional weekday train trips from Tuesday, taking the total to 40, as Delhi-NCR enforces GRAP-II curbs after Delhi's AQI reached 324.
- Delhi Metro adds 20 more weekday train trips.
- Delhi's air quality 'very poor', GRAP Stage II invoked.
- Traffic police to intensify checks on polluting vehicles.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that it will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Tuesday, taking the total number of extra services across its network to 40. The move comes as Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) amid worsening air quality.
The DMRC said the additional services are aimed at encouraging more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles and helping mitigate pollution.
Service Update In the wake of implementation of GRAP-II in the capital, Delhi Metro will be running 20 more trips from tomorrow on weekdays, thereby, increasing the total number of additional trips on its network by 40. This is to encourage more and more people to use public transport than their private vehicles and help mitigate pollution.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 2, 2026
Delhi's AQI Reaches 'Very Poor' Category
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked Stage II of GRAP across the NCR with immediate effect after Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 4 pm on November 2. The CAQM said unfavourable weather conditions were likely to keep air quality in the 'very poor' category over the coming days, prompting it to intensify pollution-control measures.
Traffic Police To Step Up Checks
As part of the measures, traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and intersections to ease congestion. Authorities will also intensify checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and take action against visibly polluting vehicles.
Rules governing older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be strictly enforced.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the DMRC operating additional train services?
Why was Stage II of GRAP imposed in the NCR?
Stage II of GRAP was invoked because Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season. The AQI stood at 324 on November 2.
What other measures are being taken to control pollution?
Traffic police will ease congestion and intensify checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates. Rules governing older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be strictly enforced.