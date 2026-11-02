Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Metro adds 20 more weekday train trips.

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', GRAP Stage II invoked.

Traffic police to intensify checks on polluting vehicles.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that it will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Tuesday, taking the total number of extra services across its network to 40. The move comes as Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) amid worsening air quality.

The DMRC said the additional services are aimed at encouraging more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles and helping mitigate pollution.

Service Update In the wake of implementation of GRAP-II in the capital, Delhi Metro will be running 20 more trips from tomorrow on weekdays, thereby, increasing the total number of additional trips on its network by 40. This is to encourage more and more people to use public transport than their private vehicles and help mitigate pollution. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 2, 2026

Delhi's AQI Reaches 'Very Poor' Category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked Stage II of GRAP across the NCR with immediate effect after Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 at 4 pm on November 2. The CAQM said unfavourable weather conditions were likely to keep air quality in the 'very poor' category over the coming days, prompting it to intensify pollution-control measures.

Traffic Police To Step Up Checks

As part of the measures, traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and intersections to ease congestion. Authorities will also intensify checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and take action against visibly polluting vehicles.

Rules governing older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be strictly enforced.