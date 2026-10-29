Delhi HC Denies Worshippers Access to Race Course Mosque, Cites Safety Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Petitioner seeks protection for mosque, citing its Grade II heritage status.

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to direct authorities to allow worshippers access to the Race Course mosque in the national capital, citing safety concerns amid ongoing demolition work nearby. The Centre assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the religious structure for the time being. Justice Anish Dayal questioned the safety of permitting entry while demolition activity continued, asking who would be responsible if anyone were injured.

Safety Concerns

During the hearing, Union government standing counsel Ashish Dixit informed the court that the authorities would decide on a representation submitted by the Delhi Waqf Board within four weeks. He assured the bench that no coercive action would be taken in the interim.

When the petitioner's counsel sought permission for worshippers to enter the mosque and offer prayers, Dixit argued that access would be unsafe given the ongoing demolition work.

"Let it go. Let them decide. It is a fair submission. We can't force them to give access for prayers," the court observed.

Dixit also told the court that worshippers were currently not being allowed access to a temple situated on the same premises.

Protection Sought

Syed Ahmed Saud has approached the High Court seeking protection for the Race Course mosque, a notified Waqf property since 1977, located within the precincts of Jaipur Polo Ground. The petition also seeks restoration of access for prayers and protection against demolition.

The Centre took over Jaipur Polo Ground in June, followed by the adjoining Delhi Race Club in August. The government's counsel had earlier stated that electricity and water supplies to the mosque had been discontinued to prevent risks to the public during demolition of other structures on the premises.

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Heritage Dispute

The petitioner's counsel argued that the mosque is a Grade II protected structure and that any alteration to its existence requires approval from the Heritage and Conservation Committee.

The plea alleged that authorities had barred the petitioner from offering namaz without issuing any notice or order, violating Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution.

According to the petition, the petitioner and his friends were denied entry by security personnel at newly installed iron gates on October 21, when they visited to offer prayers.

The matter will next be heard on December 16.

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