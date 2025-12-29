Delhi Gets Affordable Housing Boost, DDA Sells Flats For Rs 12.63 Lakh

People searching for an affordable home in Delhi have reason to cheer. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Janata Awas Yojana 2025, offering ready-to-move-in flats at affordable prices for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in prime locations across the capital. The scheme is aimed at families who have long been waiting for budget-friendly housing in well-connected areas of Delhi.

One of the biggest highlights of the new scheme is that all the flats are fully constructed and ready for possession. Buyers will not have to wait for construction to be completed or face project delays. All flats will be freehold, ensuring complete ownership rights for beneficiaries.

Dwarka Mor Flats Starting At Rs 12.63 Lakh

Under the scheme, EWS flats in the Dwarka Mor area are being offered at a starting price of Rs 12.63 lakh. The location is just about 100 metres from the Dwarka Mor Metro Station, making daily commuting convenient. Strong metro connectivity adds to the attractiveness of the project.

DDA is also offering EWS flats at Chandan Hola village on Chhatarpur Main Road, where prices start at Rs 23.05 lakh. This area is witnessing rapid development and has easy access to essential facilities and infrastructure.

144 EWS Flats With Essential Amenities

A total of 144 EWS flats are being offered under the Janata Awas Yojana 2025. The residential clusters are located near schools, hospitals and other basic amenities. Both covered and uncovered parking facilities have also been provided for residents’ convenience.

The entire application process for the scheme has been kept completely online to ensure transparency and ease for applicants. From registration to allotment, all stages will be conducted digitally, eliminating the need for visits to government offices.

Key Dates: Registration, Draw and More

Scheme brochure available: December 31, 2025

Online registration: January 7, 2026 to February 7, 2026

Lucky draw for allotment: February 13, 2026

Interested applicants can apply through DDA’s official websites dda.gov.in or eservices.dda.org.in. For further assistance, DDA’s toll-free helpline 1800-110-332 is also available.

The Janata Awas Yojana 2025 is being seen as a golden opportunity for EWS families to own a home in Delhi’s prime locations at affordable prices.