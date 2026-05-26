DRDO Scientist's House Robbed In Delhi, Rs 50 Lakh Items Stolen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Burglars targeted DRDO scientist's Delhi home during her absence.

Jewellery, cash, foreign currency, and watches were stolen.

The estimated value of stolen items is nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Police are examining CCTV footage, and security concerns are raised.

A major theft has been reported from the residential complex of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in North Delhi, raising concerns over security inside one of the city’s most sensitive government housing zones.

The incident took place in the Timarpur area, where a woman scientist working with DRDO allegedly lost jewellery, cash, foreign currency, and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees after burglars broke into her residence.

Scientist Travelled To Chandigarh

According to police sources, the scientist had travelled to Chandigarh to visit her daughter when the break-in occurred. On May 23, neighbours alerted her after noticing that the main door of the house appeared damaged and partially open.

The scientist and her family immediately returned to Delhi and found the house completely ransacked. Several expensive items, including jewellery and branded watches, were missing from the residence.

In her complaint to police, the scientist stated that the stolen valuables included Rs 15,000 in cash, foreign currency, multiple gold ornaments such as necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings, chains, and silver items including anklets and coins. Three wristwatches, including premium branded watches, were also reported missing.

Rs 50 Lakh Items Stolen

The total value of the stolen items has been estimated at nearly Rs 45–50 lakh.

Investigators said the burglars broke three locks before entering the house and also forced open an almirah to access valuables stored inside.

Police have registered a case and recorded statements from the family. Forensic evidence has been collected from the spot, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the suspects.

No arrests have been made so far.

The incident has sparked concern among residents living inside the DRDO residential colony, with several residents demanding tighter security arrangements in government residential complexes.