Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹1,075 Crore Infrastructure Projects In East Delhi

In a significant boost to Delhi’s infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly ₹1,075 crore at the historic Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi. Joining her at the ceremony was Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, along with several Cabinet ministers and MLAs from across the Trans-Yamuna region.

The ambitious projects, undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, aim to address long-standing civic concerns while reshaping the capital’s urban landscape.

A Push For Balanced And Equitable Development

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta stressed that robust infrastructure forms the backbone of balanced urban growth. She noted that these projects are designed not only to streamline traffic movement but also to provide lasting relief from recurring issues such as waterlogging.

For residents of the Trans-Yamuna region, she said, this moment represents the end of a prolonged wait. For years, locals have struggled with broken roads, open drains, and neglected public spaces. The launch of projects worth ₹1,075 crore marks what she described as a historic step toward correcting those gaps.

The government’s objective, she added, is clear: ensure that every part of Delhi receives equitable attention and that citizens enjoy world-class facilities, regardless of which side of the Yamuna they live on.

A Message On Governance And Accountability

Without naming specific administrations, the Chief Minister pointedly remarked that if basic civic problems persist after years in power—whether damaged roads, uncovered drains, or inadequate schools and hospitals—it reflects a failure of governance.

The current administration, she asserted, is focused on results rather than rhetoric. No area of Delhi, she emphasized, will remain deprived of development.

Bridging the divide between the two banks of the Yamuna remains a central priority. As roads are upgraded, drains are covered, and key infrastructure projects materialize on the ground, citizens will begin to see tangible outcomes of their mandate, she said.

A New Work Culture In Delhi

Highlighting the government’s approach over the past year, Smt. Gupta said a new work culture has been introduced to accelerate development. Regular monitoring, time-bound execution, and transparency now guide project implementation.

"This is not merely a foundation-laying ceremony," she indicated. "It is a commitment to building a developed Delhi." Officials have been directed to adhere strictly to timelines and maintain high-quality standards throughout execution.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh; Trans-Yamuna Development Board Chairman and Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely; Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma; Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma; Shahdara MLA Sanjay Goyal; Krishna Nagar MLA Anil Goyal; Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi; Trilokpuri MLA Ravi Kant; and other dignitaries.

Expansion Of Road Infrastructure

A major share of the allocated funds will go toward strengthening Delhi’s road network.

The Public Works Department will undertake the improvement and reinforcement of 236 roads at an estimated cost of ₹782 crore. Once completed, commuters can expect smoother traffic flow, improved road safety, and more convenient daily travel.

In addition, five foot overbridges will be constructed at a cost of around ₹21 crore, offering pedestrians safer crossing points and easing congestion at busy stretches.

Strong Focus On Drainage And Flood Control

Alongside road upgrades, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will carry out extensive drainage and flood management works worth approximately ₹272 crore.

The plan includes the reconstruction of 10 drains, improvement of 3 drains, construction of 24 boundary walls, and development of 18 roads and bridges. These measures aim to significantly enhance rainwater drainage capacity and reduce chronic waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Once operational, the projects are expected to deliver long-term relief to flood-prone and waterlogged areas, improving both living conditions and public safety.