Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reacted to the assault she faced during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) session at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday morning. Officials from her office described the incident as part of a “well-planned conspiracy” to kill her.

In a post on X, CM Gupta wrote: “The attack on me during this morning’s public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again. Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people.”

“Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people’s problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes,” she stated.

स्वाभाविक है कि इस हमले के बाद मैं सदमे में थी, परन्तु अब बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूँ। मैं अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन करती हूँ कि…

Attacker Identified, IB and Special Cell Begin Interrogation

According to PTI, the accused has been identified as 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He was detained immediately after the attack and is now being jointly questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that an FIR under Section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Civil Lines police station. The accused has also been booked for assaulting and obstructing a public servant.

A senior police officer told PTI that Khimjibhai had five prior criminal cases against him, including two assault cases involving knife attacks. “It was a serious attack… it could have been life-threatening,” the officer said, adding that the accused was carrying a bag with clothes and papers but no weapon, possibly due to strict checks at the venue.

Ministers, Eyewitnesses Recall Shocking Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the chief minister sustained injuries to her head, shoulder, and hand. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra remarked: “This is not an ordinary attack… the attacker tried to push the chief minister down on the ground and beat her. Such an attack on anyone, that too on a woman chief minister, who is dedicated to public work round the clock, was unheard of in Delhi.”

According to PTI, an eyewitness described the moment of assault: “We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM… he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said after meeting her: “During ‘Jan Sunwai’ this morning, the CM was interacting with the public as usual when a man approached her, handed over some papers and suddenly caught her hand, attempting to pull her towards him. In the scuffle that followed, people overpowered him… His identity and other details are being investigated by the police.”

Rekha Gupta Attacked: CCTV Footage, Security Review and Mother’s Defence

Official sources cited CCTV footage from the chief minister’s Shalimar Bagh residence as evidence of prior planning. The visuals allegedly show the assailant conducting a recce a day earlier, recording clips of the premises, and speaking to someone on the phone. Police sources further revealed that videos from the accused’s phone show him filming both the Jan Sunwai event and the CM’s residence.

Meanwhile, in Rajkot, the attacker’s mother Bhanuben Sakaria claimed her son was not linked to any political group and had gone to Delhi to protest against a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. “He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured,” she told reporters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to reassess CM Gupta’s security, who is currently under ‘Z’ category cover. Police officials noted this is in line with the MHA’s “Yellow Book” protocols for VIPs.

Kejriwal Slams Attack On Rekha Gupta

The attack drew widespread political condemnation. AAP leader Atishi expressed concern for the CM’s safety and urged police action. Former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi also denounced the incident.

AAP national convener Kejriwal posted on X: “In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy.”

CM Gupta is under medical observation after undergoing an MLC examination, officials said.