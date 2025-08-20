An alleged conspiracy angle has emerged in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with official sources telling PTI that CCTV footage shows the accused had begun planning at least a day in advance. The footage from her Shalimar Bagh residence captured him visiting the premises, recording visuals, and speaking to someone on the phone before the assault.

According to Delhi Police, the attacker has been identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.

Investigators recovered two videos from the accused’s mobile phone — one from the Jan Sunwai and another from Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence. A police source told PTI, “He was planning this attack and today when he got the opportunity, he attacked the CM.”

The PTI source added that Khimjibhai had surveyed the entire area in advance, carefully observing the security drill to find an opening, and posed as a complainant to gain access.

According to news agency IANS, sources said that the accused first visited the Shalimar Bagh residence yesterday, where staff gave him a slip with the official residence address and public hearing time. He then returned to Civil Lines. Today, around 8 AM, he reached the CM’s official residence.

The chief minister was attacked on Wednesday morning during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her Civil Lines camp office. Her office described the incident as a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Accused Detained, Attempt to Murder Case Filed

The accused was detained immediately and booked under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) at Civil Lines Police Station.

“Accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles,” police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra strongly condemned the assault, calling it unprecedented. “This is not an ordinary attack… the attacker tried to push the chief minister down on the ground and beat her. Such an attack on anyone, that too on a woman chief minister, who is dedicated to public work round the clock, was unheard of in Delhi,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Gupta was examined by doctors and remains under observation. She will undergo a medico-legal examination later in the day.

Police sources indicated to PTI that the Ministry of Home Affairs may review the chief minister’s ‘Z’ category security cover, which is provided under the ‘Yellow Book’ protocol for VIP protection.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Family Denies Political Links, Eyewitness Shares Account

In Rajkot, the accused’s mother Bhanuben Sakaria defended him, claiming he was not politically affiliated and had travelled to Delhi to protest the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs. “He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured,” she said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who met Gupta after the incident, said she was “shaken, but she is doing fine”. He explained, “During ‘Jan Sunwai’ this morning, the CM was interacting with the public as usual when a man approached her, handed over some papers and suddenly caught her hand, attempting to pull her towards him. In the scuffle that followed, people overpowered him.” He dismissed reports that Gupta had been slapped or attacked with a stone.

Eyewitnesses too described the chaos, with one saying, “A person whose turn came sat with the CM… he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person.”

'There Can Be No Place For Violence': Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

Opposition leaders across parties condemned the incident. Former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition Atishi urged strong action. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy.”

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh visited the camp office following the incident to assess the situation.