Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Is From Rajkot. Know All About Him

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Tuesday during a public hearing, leaving her with a head injury. Police confirmed the incident and said the Union Home Ministry has also been informed.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He is currently in police custody and being interrogated to determine his motive.

How the Attack Happened

The sequence of events remains under scrutiny, with differing accounts emerging. Some eyewitnesses claimed the man first handed over documents to the Chief Minister before suddenly lunging at her. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the attacker grabbed Gupta’s hand, causing her to lose balance and hit her head against the edge of a table.

However, Delhi Police sources quoted by IANS offered another version, saying a heavy object was thrown at Gupta, which caused her to fall. An official confirmation from the police is still awaited.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar added more details, stating, “A man, believed to be around 35 years old, handed over a document before suddenly attacking the Chief Minister. While it is not yet clear if he is affiliated with any political party, his remarks before the assault suggested that he may be linked to a party discontent with its position in Delhi.”

Sachdeva further clarified that reports of stone-pelting or slapping were “completely false,” and doctors have declared Gupta’s condition stable, though she remains shaken. “Rekha Gupta is a strong woman. She will continue her daily routine and public hearings,” he assured.

Political Reactions and Conspiracy Allegations

The incident has triggered a wave of political reactions. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the attack as a “political conspiracy.” He remarked, “She thinks about Delhi day and night. The opposition cannot tolerate that the Chief Minister spends hours with the public, listening to their concerns. There is definitely a smell of conspiracy here, and the truth will come out during the investigation.”

Eyewitness Accounts and Police Action

One eyewitness, Anjali, said, “This is wrong. Everyone has the right to a public hearing. I was there when it happened. The man was speaking normally, and then suddenly he slapped the Chief Minister. The police took him away immediately.”

Delhi Police said senior officers, including the DCP, reached the spot soon after. The investigation is currently underway.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Attack

Leaders across party lines strongly condemned the assault. Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav questioned the state of security, saying, “If the Chief Minister of Delhi is not safe, then how can the safety of ordinary citizens be guaranteed?”

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Atishi also denounced the violence. She stressed that while democracy allows space for dissent and protest, there is absolutely no room for violence. “We hope the police will take strict action against the accused, and the Chief Minister’s safety will be ensured at all costs,” she said.