Delhi Police Announces Traffic Advisory For Chhath Puja: Check Restrictions And Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions across key parts of the national capital anticipating a massive turnout of devotees for Chhath Puja celebrations over the next two days.

The police said traffic movement is likely to be heavily affected from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning, especially on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja sites. Commuters have been urged to avoid routes near ghats and instead opt for public transport whenever possible.

Major Gatherings Likely In East and Northeast Delhi

According to the advisory, the largest gatherings are expected in east and northeast Delhi at the Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat, and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony. Each of these sites is projected to attract more than 45,000 worshippers.

Heavy crowds are also expected at DND Yamuna Khadar and the Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park, with slow-moving traffic anticipated around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, and Shastri Park.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect in Bhajanpura, where commercial vehicles are barred on GT Road between Shastri Park and Yudhishthir Setu from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday and again from 5 am to 7 am on Tuesday.

In Gandhi Nagar, the Shantivan Loop and the stretch between Laxmi Nagar and Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed during the same hours, with diversions routed through Disused Canal Road.

In Khajuri Khas, traffic headed toward Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar to Old Wazirabad Road, while vehicles from the Sonia Vihar Border will be diverted at the MCD Toll toward Sabhapur village.

In central and north Delhi, large congregations are expected along the Yamuna, especially at Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur, which could see more than one lakh devotees. Other crowded locations include Shani Mandir Ghat in Jagatpur and Vaasudev Ghat near ISBT.

The advisory warns of slow traffic around Majnu ka Tilla, Burari, Wazirabad Road, and other areas along the Yamuna River.

South And Southeast Delhi Traffic Advisory

In south and southeast Delhi, Bhola Ghat at Kalindi Kunj is expected to witness a huge gathering of 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees. Large crowds are also anticipated at locations including Khasra No. 1575 in Aya Nagar, Shiv Ghat near Shri Ram Chowk, and the Asthal Mandir in Sangam Vihar.

Traffic may remain sluggish on MB Road from Lal Kuan to Tughlakabad Extension, as well as on Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road, and Road No. 13.

Restrictions In Northwest, Outer, And West Delhi

In northwest and outer Delhi, heavy gatherings are forecasted at Bhalswa Lake near the Golf Course and the UP Bihar Ekta Maha Manch near Majlis Park metro station. Diversions will be in place around Bawana, Holambi Kalan, Narela, and several parts of the Outer Ring Road.

In west Delhi, popular Chhath Puja spots such as Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri, and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri are also expected to draw large crowds. Motorists may experience delays along Raja Puri Main Road, Dabri-Palam Road, and Mangolpuri stretches during the evening hours.

Advisory For Commuters

Officials confirmed that no restrictions have been placed on routes leading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, or ISBT. However, travelers have been advised to plan ahead for possible delays, especially in and around festival hotspots.

The traffic police have requested residents to use the Delhi Metro and other public transport options for convenience. Roadside parking will not be permitted near the ghats; vehicles must be parked only at designated lots, the advisory stated.

Motorists have further been urged to remain patient, comply with traffic regulations, and cooperate with officers deployed at intersections across the city to ensure smooth movement during the festival period.