Delhi Woman Suffers Hand Burns In Acid Attack By Stalker Near College, Calls For Justice

A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands in an alleged acid attack near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar, northwest Delhi, on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh, the victim, a second-year student at a private institution, was walking to her college for an extra class when she was intercepted by three men on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also lives. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman.

“The accused confronted her, after which Ishan handed a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on the woman,” the DCP said. The victim tried to shield her face with her hands, resulting in injuries primarily to both hands. The trio then fled the scene immediately, and the woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were notified.

The victim called for justice and the early arrest of the accused. "I want justice and they should be arrested as soon as possible," she said while receiving medical treatment. The victim's brother also called for justice: "This incident happened near her college... He (the accused) was harassing my sister. My sister had complained to his (accused's) wife...She suffered injuries to her hands and stomach. She is undergoing treatment. We want justice."

Preliminary inquiries indicate that Jitender had been stalking the victim for several months. About a month ago, the two reportedly had a heated argument, after which the harassment escalated.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the site and collected evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to acid attacks.

“Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and local intelligence is being gathered,” the DCP added.

The Delhi Police confirmed that investigation is ongoing, and all leads are being pursued to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.