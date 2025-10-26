Kanpur Student’s Stomach Slit Open, Fingers Chopped After Argument Over Medicine Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 22-year-old law student was grievously injured after a minor argument over a medicine’s price escalated into a brutal assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday in the Rawatpur area. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar, three men, including the medical shop owner, have been arrested, while one more accused remains absconding.

The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year LLB student residing in Keshavpuram, had gone to a nearby pharmacy when a heated argument broke out with the shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, over the cost of a medicine, police said, as per news agency PTI.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control as Chauhan, his brother Vijay Singh, and two aides — Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari — allegedly attacked Chandel with a chopper.

“They struck him on the head and stomach, leaving him grievously injured. His stomach was split open and two fingers were chopped off during the attack,” ACP Kumar told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Family Tied Intestines With Cloth

After the attackers fled, locals rushed to help the blood-soaked youth. His family, in a desperate attempt to save his life, tied his exposed intestines with a cloth before taking him to hospital.

According to an official quoted anonymously, Chandel’s relatives approached four hospitals, but all refused to admit him owing to his critical condition. He was eventually admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery. The law student also received 14 stitches on his head.

The victim’s mother, Neelam Singh Chandel, alleged that the attackers had close ties with the police.

“The accused were well connected with police and managed to get a false extortion case registered against me and my injured son the same night. Instead of arresting those behind the murderous attack, police booked my son, who is fighting for his life,” she said.

ACP Ranjeet Kumar confirmed that Chauhan, Vijay Singh, and Nikhil Tiwari had been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, while efforts were underway to trace the absconding accused, Prince Srivastava.

He added that an extortion FIR was initially filed against Chandel based on Chauhan’s complaint, but a separate case was registered once the “truth about the brutal assault” came to light.

Six-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Killed in Kanpur

In another shocking incident from Kanpur, a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped from outside his home in Barra locality’s Hardev Nagar area was found dead, according to a PTI report.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chowdhary said that the child, Ayush Sonkar, son of Makhan Sonkar, went missing around 3 pm on Friday while playing near his residence. His family began searching for him before informing the Barra police, who immediately launched an investigation.

Police formed three special teams and examined CCTV footage, which showed Ayush walking with a local youth, later identified as Shivam Saxena. The footage also captured Saxena returning alone, raising suspicions.

Following an extensive search, police recovered the boy’s body. A forensic team inspected the site, and the remains were sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Saxena, who lived in the same house as a tenant, had personal disputes with the victim’s family. Police suspect resentment towards the child’s mother may have been the motive behind the crime.

“Initial findings point to strangulation as the cause of death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” DCP Chowdhary said, as quoted by PTI.

The accused, Shivam Saxena, has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress, the police added.