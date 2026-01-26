Delhi Braces For More Rain & Cold As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: With Delhi experiencing a cold morning on Republic Day, which progressively warmed up throughout the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms expected on Tuesday, indicating that rain is likely.

On Monday, temperatures gradually increased, while the air quality index (AQI) deteriorated, settling in the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average of 241, according to IMD data.

According to IMD, the national capital is expected to witness rain and low temperatures on Tuesday.

Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal and nearly five degrees higher than the previous day.

Temperatures across Delhi on Monday evening showed mixed trends; while the days became relatively warmer, nights remained cold.

Palam recorded a cooler maximum of 19.3 degrees Celsius, whereas Lodi Road, the Ridge, and Ayanagar saw maximums between 21.5 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, close to or slightly below normal.

Minimum temperatures stayed significantly below average across stations, ranging from 3.6 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar to 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.

Safdarjung and Palam reported minimums of 4.2 and 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, both over four degrees below normal, reflecting a continued chill at night. IMD data indicated that no rainfall was recorded at any station during the day.

Additionally, the national capital is expected to receive rain on Tuesday, prompting the weather office to issue a yellow alert due to an intense western disturbance moving across northern India.

The sky is anticipated to be generally cloudy, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h expected, particularly from early morning to forenoon.

Similar light rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to return from the afternoon into the night, as stated by the IMD.

According to IMD data, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may settle near 19 degrees. With cloud cover and rain forecasted, the day is likely to feel colder, as maximum temperatures are expected to dip further.

This will be the season's second intense western disturbance, bringing light to moderate rainfall to the region, the IMD said. Delhi last experienced a sudden wet spell on January 23, when thunderstorms and sharp showers resulted in the highest January rainfall in two years, temporarily reducing temperatures and improving pollution levels.

On the air quality front, Delhi saw the AQI deteriorating as the air quality was 'poor' at 23 stations, while it was 'moderate' at 13 stations and 'very poor' at three stations in the evening.

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 321, the highest among all stations at the time of reporting.

Air quality worsened again on Monday, slipping from 'moderate' to 'poor' compared to the previous day. With rain forecasted, conditions are expected to improve again on Tuesday.

According to the air quality warning system, Delhi's air is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category from January 27 to 28, before deteriorating again to 'poor' on January 29.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)