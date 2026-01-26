India marked Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, with celebrations underway across the country, even as changing weather conditions prompted alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for rain, snowfall and cold wave conditions in several states.

The annual Republic Day parade is expected to showcase India’s military strength and modern weapon systems. However, the IMD said weather disturbances could affect parts of north and central India, with heavy rainfall alerts issued for 11 states and the possibility of cold wave conditions in multiple districts.

According to the weather department, an active western disturbance may lead to snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold winds descending from the hills are also likely to intensify chill conditions across the plains. Rain has been forecast in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala.

The IMD further said that on January 27, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40–50 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Delhi Weather

In the national capital, the day began with intense cold and fog on Republic Day morning. The IMD said sunshine is expected as the day progresses.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was forecast to remain between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog during the morning hours may reduce visibility, officials said.

Changing Weather In Uttar Pradesh

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh have remained variable. Dense fog was reported in several parts of the state on Monday morning, though visibility improved in many areas as the fog gradually lifted. Cloud movement was observed over both eastern and western regions.

In Lucknow, weather conditions were expected to remain clear on Republic Day, although strong winds have contributed to a dip in temperatures, officials said.

Yellow Alert Issued

The IMD reported a drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures across much of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, including in Lucknow, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for January 27, warning of gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Scientists at the Lucknow Meteorological Centre said the impact of the earlier active western disturbance has weakened. However, clear skies combined with cold winds from the Himalayan region have led to a further decline in temperatures. Dense fog is likely in some Terai districts during the mornings of January 26 and January 27.

Bihar Weather Forecast

In Bihar, the IMD said mixed weather conditions are expected during the final week of January. From January 26 to January 31, most parts of the state are likely to experience predominantly dry weather. However, conditions may change in some districts of north Bihar.

On January 28, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi and Sheohar, the IMD said.