Was Delhi Bomb Blast A Terrorist Attack? Amit Shah Responds: 'Never Saw This Pattern..'

HomeCitiesWas Delhi Bomb Blast A Terrorist Attack? Amit Shah Responds: 'Never Saw This Pattern..'

The blast occurred in the rear of a Hyundai i10 with passengers, and the investigation is considering every perspective to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that all angles are kept open and an investigation is being done from every perspective, in response to a question about whether the Delhi bomb blast was a terrorist attack. 

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Shah said that the blast took place in a Hyundai i10 car. There were some passengers in the car, and the blast took in the back side of the four-wheeler. 

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Red Fort Blast
