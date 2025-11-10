Explorer
Was Delhi Bomb Blast A Terrorist Attack? Amit Shah Responds: 'Never Saw This Pattern..'
The blast occurred in the rear of a Hyundai i10 with passengers, and the investigation is considering every perspective to determine the cause and nature of the incident.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that all angles are kept open and an investigation is being done from every perspective, in response to a question about whether the Delhi bomb blast was a terrorist attack.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Shah said that the blast took place in a Hyundai i10 car. There were some passengers in the car, and the blast took in the back side of the four-wheeler.
