Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set For Major Revamp: Longer Hours, Free Meals Under Consideration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Atal Canteens to extend operating hours to better serve workers.

Revised timings aim to accommodate early departures and late returns.

Plans include upgrading technology and exploring completely free meals.

Proposed changes seek to enhance scheme accessibility and impact.

The Atal Canteens in Delhi, launched to provide affordable meals to urban poor, daily wage workers, and other vulnerable groups, are likely to undergo significant changes. The proposed revamp aims not just to serve food, but to make the scheme more aligned with people’s daily routines and improve accessibility.

Based on feedback from slum residents and labourers, authorities found that the current timings often clash with working hours, preventing many from benefiting fully. To address this, the government is planning to start meal distribution earlier and extend it later into the evening. The proposed timings are from 10:30 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9:30 pm, compared to the current schedule of 11:30 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Proposal Awaiting Approval

The Delhi Urban Improvement Board has sought formal approval from the government for these changes. If cleared, the revised schedule is expected to benefit those who leave early for work or return late in the evening.

Apart from timing changes, authorities are also planning to upgrade the system. Data collected through face recognition technology used in the token system may be stored only for a limited period, keeping privacy and data security in mind.

Free Meals Under Discussion

While each canteen was initially expected to serve around 500 meals daily, this target has not been consistently met. Officials believe mismatched timings have been a major reason, which the new plan aims to fix.

The government is also exploring whether meals at Atal Canteens can be made completely free. A proposal is being considered where vendors would be provided basic facilities at no cost in return for offering free meals to beneficiaries.

If implemented, these changes could transform Atal Canteens from a food scheme into a more robust support system for Delhi’s urban poor.