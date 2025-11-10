Delhi’s Air Quality Still ‘Very Poor’ Despite Slight Improvement; Overall AQI At 345

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Monday morning but stayed in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 345 as of 8 am, down from 391 recorded the previous day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 379, Alipur 360, Ashok Vihar 367, Bawana 412, Burari Crossing 389, Chandni Chowk 360, Dwarka Sector-8 356, ITO 367, Jahangirpuri 389, Mundka 378, Narela 368, Okhla Phase 2 348, Patparganj 376, Punjabi Bagh 324, RK Puram 363, Rohini 390 and Sonia Vihar 369.

Speaking to ANI, a resident, Rahul, said the city's pollution is very high, causing breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

"Pollution is really high. This is not fog, this is pollution. We are facing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. Government must take steps. Crackers were burst, smoke emanating from stubble burning also comes to Delhi," Rahul said.

A day earlier, the air quality in the national capital plunged into the 'very bad' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained people protesting at India Gate, demanding that the government formulate policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital region.

New Delhi district DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court's directions. That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines. At India Gate, people come along with their families to enjoy, and it is a national monument. There are VIP routes here; we are deployed here regularly."

