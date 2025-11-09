Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has once again drawn criticism for his remarks perceived as sympathetic towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This time, the Thiruvananthapuram MP praised former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, calling him a “true statesman” and a “venerable figure” whose long career in public life deserves a fair and balanced evaluation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 8, Tharoor wished Advani on his 98th birthday, writing, “Wishing the venerable Shri LK Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible. A true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary.”

Tharoor defends Advani’s legacy

Tharoor went a step further by urging people to view Advani’s political career in its entirety rather than judging him by a single episode. Drawing parallels with past prime ministers, he wrote, “The totality of Nehruji’s career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi’s by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji.”

His remarks, seen by many as unusually generous towards a key figure in the BJP’s rise, sparked strong reactions online, including from within the legal and political fraternity.

Critics accuse Tharoor of ‘whitewashing’

Among the sharpest critics was Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde, who condemned Tharoor’s comments as an attempt to “whitewash” Advani’s controversial role in communal politics. “Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the ‘dragon seeds of hatred’ (to quote Khushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service,” Hegde wrote, referencing Advani’s 1990 Ram Rath Yatra that preceded widespread communal unrest.

Responding to the criticism, Tharoor reiterated his view that Advani’s decades of public service should not be reduced to one incident. But Hegde countered, asserting that the Rath Yatra “was not an episode” but “a long march to reverse the foundational principles of the Indian Republic.” He added, “It set the stage for 2002 and 2014 and thereafter. Like Draupadi’s dishonour set the stage for the Mahabharata, the Rathyatra and its legacy of violence continue to haunt the destiny of this country.”

Congress distances itself from remarks

Amid the growing controversy, the Congress party moved swiftly to distance itself from Tharoor’s statements. Party leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, “Like always, Dr Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself, and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement.”

Khera, however, added that Tharoor’s ability to express personal opinions reflects the party’s internal democratic ethos. “That he continues to do so as a Congress MP and CWC member reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to the INC,” he said.