2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from Dr Adil's locker at the Government Medical College in Anantnag

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police has seized two AK-47 rifles and 350 kg of RDX from a medical college in Haryana’s Faridabad district near Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Police uncovered the cache during a follow-up operation based on information provided by a doctor arrested in connection with the ongoing terror investigation.

The discovery came days after police recovered another AK-47 from the locker of Dr. Adil, a former resident doctor at the Government Medical College, Anantnag. Adil was previously arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly putting up Jaish-e-Mohammed posters in Srinagar.

Following Adil's arrest, another doctor was also detained. During interrogation, he revealed crucial information that eventually led to the discovery in Faridabad.

Probe Hints Terror Network, Leads Police From Anantnag To Faridabad

According to police, the probe began with Dr. Adil’s arrest, but subsequent questioning of another doctor from Anantnag led police to Faridabad. Acting on this lead, a joint team raided a flat connected to the second suspect, recovering two assault rifles and a large quantity of explosives.

Sources revealed that at least three doctors were in constant contact and maintained links stretching from South Kashmir to Haryana. Early findings suggest a wide terror network using medical institutions as a front for illegal activities.

Top Jammu and Kashmir Police officials described the case as “far beyond individual involvement,” pointing to an organized structure facilitating terror operations through educational and medical networks.

For the past three days, coordinated raids have been underway across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Over 500 locations have reportedly been searched, resulting in more than 30 detentions. Authorities believe the network extends across multiple states and are now mapping its financial and logistical links.

NIA, IB On High Alert

Following the discovery in Faridabad, local and central security agencies have heightened alert levels. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have joined the operation, alongside forensic experts examining the seized weapons and explosives for origin and composition.

Officials say a key breakthrough could emerge within hours, as interrogations of the detained doctors continue. Authorities are investigating whether the doctors were ideologically radicalized, coerced, or funded by banned organisations.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the mastermind behind this conspiracy will be revealed soon,” a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said, adding that the network may extend far beyond regional boundaries.

 

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Faridabad J-K Police
