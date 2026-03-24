Govt To Give Bicycles And Laptops To Class 9 And 10 Students. Read Top 11 Announcements

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HomeCitiesDelhi Budget 2026: Govt To Give Bicycles And Laptops To Class 9 And 10 Students. Top 11 Announcements

Delhi Budget 2026: Govt To Give Bicycles And Laptops To Class 9 And 10 Students. Top 11 Announcements

The budget proposes 70.3% revenue expenditure and 29.7% capital expenditure, with Delhi expected to record a revenue surplus of Rs 9,092 crore.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 01:58 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The government has termed it a “Green Budget,” allocating 21% of the total outlay towards environmental protection and green initiatives.

In her budget speech, Gupta said all schemes have been evaluated through a “green lens” to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation. The budget proposes 70.3% revenue expenditure and 29.7% capital expenditure, with Delhi expected to record a revenue surplus of Rs 9,092 crore.

Key Highlights of Delhi Budget 2026–27

  1. The total budget outlay stands at approximately Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
  2. Around 21% of the budget has been earmarked for environment-focused and green projects.
  3. Rs 5,921 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department (PWD).
  4. Rs 7,887 crore has been set aside for urban development and housing.
  5. Rs 1,392 crore will be spent on end-to-end carpeting of 750 km of roads, along with an additional Rs 1,000 crore for municipal road infrastructure.
  6. The government has announced Rs 11,666 crore for municipal corporations, claimed to be the highest allocation so far.
  7. The education sector has received Rs 19,148 crore.
  8. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, Rs 5,110 crore has been allocated to provide Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women, along with the ‘Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’ offering support from birth to graduation.
  9. Rs 8,374 crore has been earmarked for the transport department, including Rs 200 crore for a new EV policy.
  10. Several healthcare and safety initiatives have been announced, including the ‘Anmol Yojana’ for 56 types of newborn screenings, a digital blood bank, real-time ICU bed monitoring, and installation of 50,000 new CCTV cameras.
  11. The government will provide bicycles to Class 9 girl students, while meritorious Class 10 students will receive laptops.

The budget reflects a blend of infrastructure development, social welfare, and environmental priorities, with a clear push towards sustainable growth.

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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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