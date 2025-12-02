Cyclone Ditwah Hits Chennai; Three TN Districts Braced For Very Heavy Rain, Orange Alert Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression and then further weakened into a depression and has settled near Chennai. In this situation, widespread heavy rains have occurred across Chennai. In this situation, due to this depression, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued for 5 districts today and 3 districts tomorrow.

Orange Alert For 5 Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has reported that the low-pressure area is currently 60 kilometers away from Chennai and is moving at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour.

In this situation, due to this low pressure area, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts today.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

Orage Alert Issued

Similarly, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts tomorrow.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Salem, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Nellai, and Kanyakumari districts.

Light To Moderate Rain

The Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 4-8.

Weather Forecast For Chennai And Suburban Areas

For Chennai and its suburbs, the weather will be generally cloudy and there may be heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning in a few parts of the city on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department has said.

It has also been reported that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 27-28° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23-24° Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has also stated that the sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy tomorrow and there is a possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in a few parts of the city.

It has also been reported that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 29-30° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23-24° Celsius.

Warning To Fishermen

The Meteorological Department has warned fishermen to avoid going to the coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the southern coastal areas, and the southern Andhra Pradesh coastal areas today and tomorrow as gale force winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour are likely to blow.