Techie Stabs Twin Sister 84 Times, Attacks Mother After Fight Over Career and Relationship

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A shocking family tragedy has emerged from Moradabad, where a 25-year-old engineer allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death before attacking his mother in a brutal outburst triggered by a dispute over his career and personal life.

The accused, identified as Hardik, reportedly told his mother he had a “surprise” waiting at home after visiting her workplace. When she arrived, she discovered the body of her daughter, Himashikha, lying in a pool of blood. As she screamed in horror, Hardik allegedly turned on her as well, attacking her with a knife, according to NDTV.

Argument Between Siblings Turns Deadly

Hardik and Himashikha, both engineers aged 25, had been living and working in Gurugram for some time. While Himashikha was also pursuing an MBA alongside her job, Hardik had quit his position at a company around a year and a half ago.

Family members told investigators that his behaviour had changed significantly in recent months. He was reportedly spending long hours on his mobile phone late into the night, frequently chatting on social media.

According to police, Hardik had befriended a woman from Pune through social media and had expressed a desire to marry her.

However, his sister and mother, Neelima, often advised him to focus on rebuilding his career. On the evening of March 6, a similar conversation escalated into a heated argument between the siblings.

Investigators said Hardik, in a fit of rage, grabbed a vegetable knife and repeatedly attacked Himashikha. A post-mortem examination later revealed that she had suffered 84 stab wounds.

Mother Attacked After Being Lured Home

After the killing, Hardik went to his mother’s workplace, where she works as an assistant manager at an insurance company, and told her to return home because he had a surprise for her.

When Neelima reached the house and saw her daughter’s body, she screamed, at which point Hardik allegedly attacked her as well. She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors later said her condition was stable and she was out of danger.

Arrest Within 24 Hours

Police arrested Hardik within 24 hours of the incident. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that repeated advice from family members to focus on his career and avoid romantic relationships had built up deep resentment over time.