Crowds & Party Leaders Came Together To Bid Final Goodbye To MLA Daljit Singh Grewal’s Father

A huge number of people came together to attend the last rites of Balbir Singh Grewal, the father of Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola. The gathering showed how respected and loved the Grewal family is in the community.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa and MLAs from many different constituencies also reached the ceremony to pay tribute and offer support. As reported by ABP Manjha, the presence of such a large crowd reflected the deep emotions and strong relationship that people shared with the late Balbir Singh Grewal.

Community Pays Respect To Last Rites Of Daljit Singh Grewal’s father

During the ceremony, the Grewal family performed the Bhog of Sri Akhand Sahib Path for the peace of the departed soul. This holy ritual was organised to pray for comfort and eternal peace. The entire atmosphere became emotional and spiritual when the Kirtani Jatha recited divine Gurbani.

The Sangat listened with full devotion and found comfort in the soothing Kirtan. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa also shared deep condolences with the Grewal family. He expressed that Balbir Singh Grewal will be remembered for his values and the strong legacy he has left behind.

Many people from different areas and political backgrounds came forward to show support. The unity at the ceremony showed that grief brings everyone together beyond parties and positions. People stood beside the family with respect and love during this difficult time.

Political leaders At The Last Rites Of Daljit Singh Grewal’s Father

A large gathering of political leaders was seen at the event. The ceremony was attended by MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jeevan Singh Sangowal, former MLA and Congress district president Sanjay Talwar, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and former MLA Surinder Dawar.

Their participation showed strong support for MLA Daljit Singh Grewal and his family in their moment of loss.

With so many people arriving to bid farewell to Balbir Singh Grewal, it became clear that he held a special place in the hearts of many. The support from the community and leaders gave strength to the Grewal family as they performed the final rituals.